Xiaomi Redmi 5, Redmi 5 Plus price leaked before launch today: Live stream, specs, and other details

Xiaomi Redmi 5, Redmi 5 Plus expected price, specifications, and features.

Xiaomi Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus is set for launch today and their prices have been leaked already. Xiaomi will host the event in Beijing today to launch the two new budget Redmi mobiles. The Redmi 5 December 7 launch event will be held at 2 PM CST and in India, you will be able to watch the live stream at 11:30 AM. Interested Xiaomi fans will be able to catch the live streaming on the company’s official website (www.mi.com). On the website, you need to click on the ‘international’ tab and select ‘mainland China’. Here you will be able to see the link to the live stream. For updates regarding Redmi 5, Redmi 5 Plus price, specifications, and features stay tuned to financialexpress.com.

Xiaomi has teased the Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus mobiles several times before the official launch. According to the images that have been revealed, we have an idea what the smartphones look like. The Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus adheres to the recently popular displays with 18:9 aspect ratio. They have a fingerprint scanner at the back, and a selfie flash. While official details are few and far in between, rumours regarding the Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus have been doing the rounds for quite some time now.

Xiaomi Redmi 5, Redmi 5 Plus expected Price in India:

Meanwhile, a recent leak has also revealed the price of the Xiaomi Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus. According to AliExpress, the Redmi 5 with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage will come with a price tag of $199 and the Redmi 5 Plus with 3GB RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage with be available at $249. If Xiaomi decides to launch the smartphones in India, they could be priced around Rs 12,500 and Rs 16,000 respectively.

Xiaomi Redmi 5, Redmi 5 Plus specifications and features:

The Xiaomi Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus will feature full-screen displays in the 18:9 aspect ratio. Xiaomi’s Global spokesperson Donovan Sung has revealed the details of the Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 mobiles. Sung took to Twitter and posted pictures showcasing the Redmi phones. According to the images, the smartphones have a design with minimal bezels. This feature has been the most popular trend in 2017 and Xiaomi seems to be adhering to it. While both Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus have similar design features, the latter will contain a larger display.

Wacth Xiaomi Redmi 5 launch event live stream on the company’s official website.

Based on the pictures, the Redmi devices could sport a metal body and the fingerprint scanner will be positioned at the rear end below the camera and the flash. The pictures of the Redmi 5 suggest that there will be three colour variants of the smartphone: Black, Blue, and Pink. The Redmi 5 could sport a 5.7-inch HD+ (720×1440) display, Snapdragon 450 processor, and 2GB/3GB/4GB RAM. In terms of camera, the phone could have a 12MP rear camera and a 5MP selfie shooter.

Since the Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus is a bigger variant, it could have a 5.9-inch Full HD+ (1080×2160) display. It is expected to feature a Snapdragon 625 or 630 processor and 3GB or 4GB of RAM with 32GB and 64GB storage. The camera on both the devices may stay the same.