Xiaomi Redmi 5 launched at Rs 7,999 but you can buy it at Rs 5,399; find out here

Xiaomi on Wednesday launched its new smartphone in India – the Redmi 5. The Xiaomi Redmi 5 is the third member of the fifth generation of the Redmi smartphone family available in India. Manu Kumar Jain held an online event to announce the Redmi 5 that comes in three models in India – 2GB/32GB, 3GB/32GB, and 4GB/64GB. The smartphone comes with a 5.7-inch 18:9 display, 12-megapixel rear camera, a 5-megapixel front camera with an LED flash on the front, a first for Xiaomi smartphones.

The price of the Xiaomi Redmi 5 has been set at Rs 7,999 for the 2GB RAM, 32GB storage model, Rs 8,999 for the 3GB RAM, 32GB storage variant, and Rs 10,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB model. The first sale of the Redmi 5 will begin on March 20 at 12 pm via Amazon.in, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores. The smartphone will also be available across offline retailers in India.

If you are interested in the smartphones, then you might have to pay the mentioned price of the smartphone for the respective RAM and storage model that you choose. What if we tell you that you can get the smartphone at a lower price? Yes, Xiaomi Redmi 5 will be available to the customers with a discount that sweetens the deal for you.

The buyers who also happen to be Jio customers will be able to buy the smartphone at an ‘effective’ price of Rs 5,399 in India for the base variant. Jio is giving away Rs 2,200 as cashback amount to the Redmi 5 buyers under its Jio Football Offer. Remember, this offer is only applicable to Jio customers, so if you aren’t one, you may need to borrow your friend’s Jio personal details to get the discount. Further, the SBI credit card holders will get a 5 per cent instant discount on the purchase of Redmi 5. So, now we come to how you can avail the discount and cashback benefits.

At the time of purchase of Redmi 5 that will begin at 12 pm on March 20, make the payment using your SBI credit card, if you own one. This will instantly apply a discount of 5 per cent on the smartphone’s price. Now after the discount, the smartphone will cost you Rs 7,599. If you are a Jio customer, just insert your Jio SIM card and install the MyJio app. After installing it, open the MyJio app and go to my Vouchers section where you will find 44 vouchers worth Rs 50 each, only if you have a data and calling plan activated on your number. If not, then you will have to recharge your number first with a Rs 198 or Rs 299 plan. These vouchers can be redeemed on the subsequent recharges of values more than Rs 50.

The Xiaomi Redmi 5 is a dual SIM smartphone that runs Android 7.0 Nougat-based MIUI 9. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor paired with three RAM configurations – 2GB, 3GB, and 4GB. In addition, it has two storage models – 16GB and 32GB and supports microSD card to expand the storage. The Redmi 5 has a 12-megapixel rear camera coupled with an LED flash, while there is a 5-megapixel front camera on the phone. The Redmi 5 is powered by a 3000mAh battery under the hood. The connectivity options on the smartphone include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, and 4G VoLTE among others.