Xiaomi Redmi 5 launch in India today: Live-streaming, features, specifications, and price

Xiaomi Redmi 5 is going to bear a price tag lower than the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 that is priced at Rs 9999 for the base variant.

Xiaomi is set to launch its ‘Compact Powerhouse’ smartphone today, March 14 at 3 pm in India which could see the company unveil the Redmi 5 at the launch event today. The Xiaomi Redmi 5 is the successor to the company’s Redmi 4 smartphone and will complete Xiaomi’s fifth-generation smartphone trio in India. The Redmi 5 launch event will be live-streamed at 3 pm today where its features, specification details, price, availability in India will be revealed.

The Xiaomi Redmi 5 will be launched in an event scheduled for 3 pm today, as we said. The event can be live-streamed on Mi.com, Xiaomi’s YouTube channel and Facebook page. Like the previous launch of Mi TV 4A, this event is only being hosted online. The Xiaomi Redmi 5 price and availability in India will be announced during the launch event today. Amazon has already listed the smartphone on its website as an ‘exclusive’, however, the smartphone will be sold on Mi.com and Mi Home stores, as well.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Xiaomi Redmi 5 has an HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor that is paired with three RAM configurations – 2GB, 3GB, and 4GB. Besides, the smartphone has two storage options – 16GB and 32GB, with support for microSD card to expand the storage. The handset has a 12-megapixel rear camera coupled with an LED flash, while there is a 5-megapixel front camera on the phone. The Redmi 5 is backed by a 3000mAh battery under the hood.