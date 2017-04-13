Xiaomi Redmi 4A smartphone sale on Amazon, Mi.com: Time, specs, price & other details

Xiaomi Redmi 4A smartphone is available at a price of Rs 5,999 and as listed on Amazon and Mi.com. (Pic: IE)

Xiaomi Redmi 4A, the cheapest smartphone by the company in India goes on sale in India. The device will be available from 12 PM on the Amazon website as well as the company’s own Mi.com. The smartphone is available at a price of Rs 5,999 and as listed on the websites. Following the launch of the hugely popular Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, the company has launched its second big phone in the country in 2017. Prior registration is not required to buy the smartphone. The Redmi 4A comes in three colour variants, dark grey, gold and rose gold. The phone does not have the fingerprint scanner nor does it support fast charging, but otherwise it is probably the best device in the budget segment.

In terms of specifications, with the Redmi 4A, the company is sticking with what it does best: Offering great specifications at a budget pricing and thus taking on the competition. Redmi 4A has the following specifications: a 5-inch HD display, 2GB RAM+16GB storage, which is expandable to 128GB via a microSD card. There’s a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 quad-core processor, a 13MP rear camera and 5MP front camera. The battery on the Redmi 4A is 3120 mAh, non-removable, and the phone runs Android Marshmallow along with MIUI 8 on top of the device.

You may also like to watch:

Also read | Xiaomi Redmi 4A: Review

Xiaomi Redmi 4A is sold as an Amazon exclusive smartphone, as confirmed by the company. Amazon India. The phone was launched in India, in New Delhi, by VP of Xiaomi India Manu Jain, and Product Lead Jai Mani.

Also read | Xiaomi’s cheapest phone Redmi 4A launched in India at Rs 5,999: Other Top 5 smartphones available under Rs 10,000

Earlier, Xiaomi reportedly said it plans to ramp up its offline distribution channel in India and has set the target of around 25 per cent of its turnover from this segment. Right now, the company, that crossed the $ 1 billion revenue mark in the country in 2016, is selling its smartphones through 8,500 multi-brand outlets across the country.

Xiaomi Redmi 4A – Display: 5.0 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen | Camera: Rear- 13 MP, f/2.2 | Front- 5 MP, f/2.2 | Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 | Battery: Non-removable Li-Ion 3120 mAh battery.