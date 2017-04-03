Xiaomi Redmi 4A: A compact, easy to use budget smartphone

Redmi 4A: That’s Xiaomi’s latest phone for India. After selling over one million Redmi Note 4 phones, the company is back with another phone for India. (Source: Reuters)

Redmi 4A: That’s Xiaomi’s latest phone for India. After selling over one million Redmi Note 4 phones, the company is back with another phone for India. Like with other Redmi phones, Xiaomi’s focus is on budget pricing and offering good specifications—something you won’t always find at this price point. Redmi 4A is priced at `5,999 and will come in only one RAM + storage option: 2 GB+16 GB. There are three colours being introduced with Redmi 4A in India: Gold, Rose Gold and Dark Grey. Now at first glance, Redmi 4A looks like a lot of the other Redmi phones out there in the market. I got the ‘Dark Grey’ version for review, and the 5-inch display means it is a more compact phone. The phone sports a plastic unibody design and I can’t help compare it to Redmi 3S, which had a metal unibody at `6,999.

Now at first glance, Redmi 4A looks like a lot of the other Redmi phones out there in the market. I got the ‘Dark Grey’ version for review, and the 5-inch display means it is a more compact phone. The phone sports a plastic unibody design and I can’t help compare it to Redmi 3S, which had a metal unibody at `6,999. Still, the Redmi 4A offers a good grip and is designed well; there’s a 13 MP rear camera on the back and the speakers are at the back of the device like it was with the Redmi Note 3. Redmi 4A relies on a micro-USB port for charging. There’s also an IR blaster on the front along with the 5 MP camera; the IR blaster means you can use this smartphone to control compatible home devices like set-up boxes, air conditioners, fans, television sets, etc. This is a pretty neat feature to include on a budget phone.

What is good?

The 5-inch HD display is actually pretty good, and Xiaomi hasn’t reduced the resolution simply because this phone is priced lower. The viewing angles are good, you can use this display easily in the sunlight, though I kept the brightness at full. If your main usage is social media or watching videos on YouTube, this display does the job. On the performance side, Redmi 4A doesn’t set benchmarks on fire. In Antutu it scored around 35,666 for us, which puts it number 36 in the list, just below Xiaomi Mi 4S, Meizu Note 3. In GeekBench 4, it scored around 666 on single-core, while it scored 1450 on multi-core, which is not really that great, but given the budget pricing it is not doing too badly.

I was actually surprised by how well Redmi 4A does on the battery front. On the PC Mark battery test it scored around 9 hours, which is impressive. The camera is not bad considering the price, but this is not the strongest point of this phone. In proper lighting conditions, it can deliver good photos and the colours are well-balanced, though it does struggle with reds and pinks.

You might also want to see this:

What is not so good?

The low-light performance of the camera is not so good. The video recording capabilities on this smartphone are not too impressive either. The selfie camera is 5MP sure, but don’t expect to look like a diva on this. In low-light conditions, the selfie camera is slow and struggles to take pictures. The other problem for the Redmi 4A is that the best competition is a phone from its own company. Redmi 3S is available at `6,999, sports a much bigger battery, and you can’t help wonder: Is Redmi 4A really the best choice?

Verdict

Xiaomi’s Redmi 4A is a very capable phone for its budget price. At `5,999, it delivers on performance, specifications, and is a compact and easy-to-use phone. However, the camera performance is still a miss on the budget phone. The only problem: Xiaomi has a slightly better option for just a little extra. If budget is really tight, and you can’t spare more than ` 6,000, Redmi 4A is the option; else, try and get the 3S series.

Estimated street price: `5,999