Xiaomi offering 100GB data on Reliance Jio if you buy Mi Max 2; how to avail

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 buyers, who are on the Reliance Jio network will get 100 GB of data extra on their number.

Xiaomi Mi Max has finally been launched in India and has been priced at Rs 16,999. In India, there is only one variant that has been launched this time: 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Earlier, the Mi Max Prime (4GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant) was launched at a price of Rs 19,999. The smartphone goes on sale on July 20 and the company has announced a lot of launch day offers. Under the offers, the Chinese manufacturer has brought many deals including one for Reliance Jio subscribers. Xiaomi Mi Max 2 buyers, who are on the Reliance Jio network will get 100 GB of data extra on their number. Jio users who recharge with Rs 309 or above will get the extra data. Earlier there were offers on Xiaomi phones like Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4, and Redmi 4A users, where Jio was offering 30GB extra data. Here are all the details you may want to know about the Xiaomi Mi Max 2.

When will Xiaomi Mi Max 2 go on sale? Where will it be available? Xiaomi is going for an online and offline strategy for this phone at the launch itself. Xiaomi Mi Max 2 will officially go on sale from July 27, but for those who want the phone earlier the company will also make it available during their 3rd Mi Anniversary special sale on July 20 and 21. This sale is taking place from 10 am on Mi.com website as well as the Mi Home store in Whitefield, Bengaluru.

Also read | Xiaomi Mi Max 2 with 5300 mAh battery launched at Rs 16,999; Check out pics, features, specs and more

Under the sale, Xiaomi will offer its customers who purchase items on Mi.com a Goibibo voucher worth Rs 2000 off for domestic hotel bookings. Also, SBI customers who do a minimum transaction of Rs 8,000 will get a maximum of Rs 500 cash back. Xiaomi will also host a flash sale on some phones daily, where users can get a Redmi 4A for Rs 1 or get the 10,000 mAh Mi PowerBank 2 at Rs 1. After the July 20, 21 sale, Mi Max 2 will go on sale from July 27. It will be sold from Mi.com, Mi Home and also on Amazon.in, Flipkart, Tata Cliq, and Paytm Mall. Xiaomi offline partners are Poorvika, Sangeetha, BigC, Lot Mobiles, Ezone, Hotspot, Vijay Sales.

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 specifications and features: Xiaomi Mi Max 2 has a 6.44-inch full HD display (1920 x 1080 pixels), and there’s Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top. The phone has a metal unibody design, but this time the antenna bands are muted and on the top. While the Xiaomi Mi Max had the following dimensions 173.1 x 88.3 x 7.5 mm and a weight of 203g, Mi Max 2 is a shade thicker and bigger at 174.10 x 88.7 x 7.6 mm. Also, it weighs more at 211g thanks to the big battery. On the camera front, Mi Max 2 gets 12 MP rear camera coupled with a 5 MP front camera. The battery isn’t the only big change on the Mi Max 2. The company has also added Stereo Sound for an improved video, gaming experience, which makes sense give this is a phablet likely to be consumed for entertainment purposes. The fingerprint scanner is on the back, there’s an IR blaster for controlling other home devices.

Also read | Xiaomi Mi Max 2 with big 5300mAh battery and 6.44-inch screen launched in India, priced at Rs 16,999; check out features and specs

Meanwhile, the processor on the Mi Max 2 is Qualcomm Snapdragon 625, which is an octa-core one with 14 nm design. This is the same processor on the current Redmi Note 4 smartphone. The Mi Max 2 comes with a 5300 mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 technology for fast charging and this one has a Type-C USB port. Xiaomi says Mi Max 2 will go to 68 per cent charge from one per cent in just over one hour and is promising two days battery use with this. This is dual SIM smartphone, and there’s a 3.5 mm headphone jack along with a Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor and Gyroscope. The smartphone runs MIUI 8 based on Android Nougat.