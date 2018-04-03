Xiaomi now lets you gift up to Rs 10,000 to others with Mi Gift Card; here’s how to avail it

Mi Gift Cards can be sent to the recipients over email and redeemed in their Mi account.

Xiaomi has introduced a new programme called Mi Gift Card in India. The Xiaomi Mi GIft Card programme is essentially prepaid gift card service that users can gift to other users to do shopping on Mi.com. Xiaomi has partnered prepaid card solutions provider QwickCilver to deploy the service in India. The Mi Gift Card can carry a maximum value of Rs 10,000 and can be sent on occasions such as birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, or as token of congratulations.

The Mi Gift Cards can be sent to the recipients over email and redeemed in their Mi account. A recipient can use up to 10 Mi Gift cards on a single transaction. To purchase the Mi Gift card, the users will need to visit the company’s website, where they will have to fill out details such as gift card amount, delivery date, sender’s name, recipient’s name, address, and a greeting message in not more than 200 characters. For payments, the users can choose debit or credit cards, netbanking, EMI, and UPI. Currently, international credit cards, digital wallets, cardless EMI, and cashback on Gift cards are not applicable.

The recipient will receive an email having transaction details and Mi Gift Card amount after a successful booking. To redeem it, the recipient needs to enter the 16-digit Gift Card number in the Mi account, followed by a PIN. Then, click on Add Gift Card button to credit the amount to the Mi account. This amount can be used on orders on Mi.com and expires on the completion of 12 months from the date of activation.