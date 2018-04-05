Xiaomi now lets you decide what products it should launch in India; here’s how to participate

Under the Mi Crowdfunding programme, the company will host a list of products that will be available after it is backed by a majority of interested buyers.

Xiaomi has kickstarted its ‘Mi Crowdfunding’ programme in India that lets members suggest to the company what products it should release in the country. This began a few days ago when the company undertook a poll asking people whether it should bring more products to India over a unanimous decision. It has been launched as a part of the Mi Fan Festival that commenced today, April 5 and will conclude tomorrow.

Under the Mi Crowdfunding programme, the company will host a list of products that will be available after it is backed by a majority of interested buyers. However, if a showcased product fails to garner enough impressions, it will be dropped and won’t be available to buy while the money that was crowdfunded will be refunded to the members.

Xiaomi is presently showcasing two products under the programme – Mi Selfie Stick Tripod and Bluetooth Audio Receiver. The Mi Selfie Stick Tripod is priced at Rs 1,099 and comes in two colours – Black and White. It is essentially a selfie stick with tripod combined together with support for Bluetooth remote that clicks photographs.

On the other hand, the Bluetooth Audio Receiver comes with a price tag of Rs 999 and is a small device that plays music, connects to Bluetooth, and answers the calls. It comes with wireless music playback over a Bluetooth v4.2 connection, along with a headphone amplifier. It has 97mAh battery that the company claims can 4 to 5 devices after a full charge within 2 hours.

In order to be a member of this programme, the users need to click on any one of the products, followed by clicking on Support Now to place the order. After this, you will need to make payment using the online-only methods (debit/ credit cards, net banking) within the time limit. The product will be shipped after it reaches the 100 per cent score on the bar attached to it. You can also cancel the order if you want.