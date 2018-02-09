Xiaomi Note 5 to debut in India on Valentine’s Day? Here is what we know so far

Xiaomi has captured the likes of budget and mid-tier smartphones like no other brand. And to add more spice to the already competitive market, Xiaomi has decided to do this. (IE)

Xiaomi has captured the likes of budget and mid-tier smartphones like no other brand. And to add more spice to the already competitive market, Xiaomi has decided to launch the successor to the popular Xiaomi Note 4, the Xiaomi Note 5! And they have picked a very fine day to do so, i.e. on February 14 or Valentine’s Day. The banner for the upcoming smartphone by Xiaomi can be seen on Flipkart and also on Xiaomi’s official website. As far as the spec list is considered, there has not been any word about it. However, as per reports, Xiaomi is expected to bring the Redmi 5 Plus as the Redmi Note 5 in India.

Earlier, it was speculated that the smartphone Xiaomi is about to launch the Redmi 5. However, after looking through the source code on its website, it is safe to say that the smartphone major will come up with Xiaomi Note 5 and not Redmi 5. Xiaomi is set to host an event on the same in New Delhi at 12 noon on February 14.

Xiaomi’s Redmi 5 Plus has a 5.99-inch full HD+ screen, and the device also gets an 18:9 aspect ratio display. Redmi 5 Plus has a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. Xiaomi’s Redmi 5 Plus gets a 12MP camera on the rear of the device while the front of the device has a 5MP selfie shooter. When it comes to the processor, the Redmi 5 Plus gets the same processor as it was seen on Redmi Note 4, the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 625. All we can do is wait for Valentine’s Day to see if Xiaomi bumps up the processor on Note 5 or not.

Screenshot from Xiaomi’s website.

Xiaomi has seen a couple of very good years as they have gone on to capture a big share in the smartphone market in India. The Redmi Note 3 was tagged as one of the best-sellers for the company in India. It was the Redmi Note 3 that build up the stage for Redmi Note 4 and other smartphones from Xiaomi. The Note 4 from Xiaomi was the best-selling phone for the year 2017. As far as selling volume is considered, Xiaomi is at present the numero uno smartphone vendor in the country.