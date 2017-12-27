Xiaomi No 1 Mi Fan Sale: Get up to Rs 3,000 off on Mi Mix 2, Mi A1, Redmi Note 4 on offline stores

The Xiaomi No 1 Mi Fan sale is being held across the company’s offline stores, known as Mi Homes. (Source: Xiaomi website)

The Xiaomi No 1 Mi Fan sale is being held across the company’s offline stores, known as Mi Homes. During this sale, Xiaomi is offering up to Rs 3,000 off on its various smartphones and up to Rs 500 off on Xiaomi accessories like Mi Band HRX, Router 3C, power banks, earphones, phone case, and others across 15 Mi Homes in six Indian cities between December 23 and January 1. Among the smartphones, Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 gets the highest discount (Rs 3,000 off) and it will be available at Rs 32,999.

The phone comes with an edge-to-edge display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and ceramic body. It gets a 5.99-inch LCD IPS Full HD+ screen and runs Android Nougat 7.1 with MIUI 8 on top. It sports a 3,400 mAh battery, has a front camera at the bottom and there is no headphone jack on the device. The Mi A1 smartphone will be available at Rs 12,999, down from Rs 14,999 during the Xiaomi No 1 Mi Fan sale. The smartphone comes with a dual rear camera (12MP+12MP) on the back, is a pure Android phone and runs Android 7.1.2 Nougat with regular security updates promised.

On the other hand, the Redmi Note 4 with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM will be available at Rs 10,999 instead of Rs 11,999. This has been one of the bestselling devices for the company in India. In terms of specifications, it gets a 5.5-inch full HD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, 13MP rear camera, and a 5MP front shooter.

The other variant of this device, Redmi 4 with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is available at Rs 8,499 at a discounted price of Rs 500. Redmi 4 (4GB RAM+64GB ROM) will be available at Rs 9,999, down from Rs 10,999. The highlight of the device is its 4,100mAh battery, which is claimed to last two days.

Coming to the accessories, the Router 3C gets Rs 200 off, and it will be available at Rs 999. Mi air purifier filter gets the maximum Rs 500 off, and it can be purchased at Rs 1,999. Xiaomi Mi in-ear headphones basic will be available at Rs 499, down from Rs 599. It can be bought in silver or black colour options.

There are many other attractive deals that you can check on Xiaomi’s official website.