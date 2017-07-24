Xiaomi smartphones to get MIUI 9 update soon, check if your phone is on the list; know how to be a Beta tester

Xiaomi has been looking for beta testers for the all new MIUI 9 Android based ROM.

Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi had announced the availability of MIUI 9 will begin from August. Interestingly, according to latest reports, enthusiasts have something to look forward to. Xiaomi is looking for beta testers for the all new MIUI 9 Android based ROM. It will be unveiling the MIUI 9 along with the Mi 5X smartphone. The new version of the hugely popular Mi 5 device, the new Xiaomi phone will be launched at an event in China on July 26. So, this essentially means that the Chinese company will launch the MIUI 9 out-of-the-box for the first time with the Xiaomi Mi 5X smartphone. However, if you are interested in being a Beta tester, you should also know that the firm is recruiting them and there is no surety on when the MIUI 9 Global ROM beta will start being available. Xiaomi has reportedly informed that the rollout of MIUI 9 to beta testers will be done batch-wise. So, if you are interested, you need to apply by the end of this month.

Xiaomi has said that the Mi 5X will run its yet-to-launch MIUI 9 on top of Android 7.0 Nougat. Earlier, the Chinese smartphone company unveiled the glimpse of MIUI 9, and the new OS was expected to arrive before August 16. About the MIUI 9, Xiaomi had shared development plans a few weeks ago but did not reveal much. Later, it announced the launch date plan. On its forum, Xiaomi officially noted that their “head of department confirmed that MIUI 9 is indeed coming soon and likely to arrive before 16 August 2017.” Xiaomi has confirmed that the Mi 6, Redmi Note 4 and Redmi Note 4X will be the first smartphones to receive the MIUI 9 beta update in the first batch. The company will reveal the names of the phones that will receive the MIUI 9 update in the second batch.

Xiaomi will launch Mi 5X on July 26 in China. (Weibo)

Here is the full list of smartphones to get the MIUI China ROM update: Xiaomi Mi 6, Xiaomi Mi 5s Plus, Xiaomi Mi 5s, Xiaomi Mi 5c, Xiaomi Mi 5, Xiaomi Mi 4S, Xiaomi Mi 4c, Xiaomi Mi 4, Xiaomi Mi 3, Xiaomi Mi 2/2S, Xiaomi Mi MIX, Xiaomi Mi Max 2, Xiaomi Mi Max, Xiaomi Mi Note 2, Xiaomi Mi Note/Pro, Xiaomi Mi Pad 2, Xiaomi Mi Pad, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Xiaomi Redmi Note 3, Xiaomi Redmi Note 2, Xiaomi Redmi Note, Xiaomi Redmi Pro, Xiaomi Redmi 4X, Xiaomi Redmi 4A, Xiaomi Redmi 4, Xiaomi Redmi 4 Prime, Xiaomi Redmi 3S/Prime, Xiaomi Redmi 3, Xiaomi Redmi 2A, Xiaomi Redmi 2/Prime, Xiaomi Redmi 1S, and Xiaomi Redmi 1.

Also read | Xiaomi Redmi 4 priced at between Rs 6,999, Rs 10,999 focuses on long battery life, palm size, affordability

How to become an MIUI Beta Tester: An application to become an MIUI 9 beta tester means that you need to have one of the above smartphones. The company’s MIUI 9 China ROM recruitment needs its users to have communication tool QQ installed on their phones. You must also be proficient in MIUI and ROMs. Now, if you have an eligible smartphone, you can apply to become a tester using the app called MIUI Global Forum app. On the app, there is a ‘Recruitment’ tab. Here you have to fill information related to you and click on ‘Submit’. The company will then reach out to the chosen users via Forum PM, in case they get selected for the testing.