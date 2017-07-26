Xiaomi MIUI 9 based on Android Nougat 7.0 goes live: Top features, how and when to download

Xiaomi launched the MIUI 9 alongside the Mi 5X smartphone today.

Xiaomi has launched the highly awaited MIUI 9, which is basically the latest version of the MIUI custom Android. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer showcased the new version of its user interface at an event in Beijing. The MIUI 9 is based on Android Nougat 7.0 and comes with three key features – Image search, Smart assistant, and Smart app launcher. Even though MIUI 9 is based on Android Nougat, the new interface has quick app launch time, better resource allocation, and various smarter upgrades. Xiaomi has also launched the Mi 5X smartphone in China today. The company showcased its MIUI 9 along with the new smartphone. It also unveiled its new Mi AI speaker.

What are the main features of Xiaomi MIUI 9? Xiaomi has said that there are three main new features in the new OS version – Image search, Smart Assistant, and Smart app launcher. The new Image feature search will have the capability to distinguish your images by typing in keywords. The Smart Assistant feature is similar to Apple Spotlight. This one enables you to search almost anything on your phone. You can just swipe right on the home screen, which will then get you the search results as well as app and widgets suggestions. Smart app launcher can suggest apps based on the things present on the display. The company has said that some of the features mentioned here will only be available in China and that the Global ROM might be a little different. The latest OS also brings three new themes, No Boundary, Colour Fantasy, and, Cool Black. Furthermore, there are many new features which remain to be seen, when you can finally download it.

How and when to download Xiaomi MIUI 9? Xiaomi says that users will be able to download MIUI 9 from August 11. The initial beta version of Xiaomi MIUI 9, has been referred to as a developer ROM this time and from August 11, this is the version which will be available for download. However, it should be noted that this is the China Developer ROM, and as of now there is no surety on the Global ROM roll out. The China ROM and Global ROM are a bit different than each other. The first batch of the Xiaomi MIUI 9 China Developer ROM will be released for Xiaomi Mi 6, Mi 5X, and Redmi Note 4X (Qualcomm variant).The MIUI 9 China Developer ROM will then be available on Xiaomi Mi MIX, Mi Note 2, Mi 5, Mi 5s, Mi 5s Plus, Mi 5c, Mi Max 2, Mi Max, Mi 4S, Mi 4c, Mi Note Pro, and Redmi 4X from August 25. But sometime in September, the China Developer ROM for MIUI will be announced for all every Xiaomi and Redmi devices, Xiaomi said. However, the Mi 1/1S and Mi 2A will get it as well.

The MIUI 9 China Developer ROM will then be available on Xiaomi Mi MIX, Mi Note 2, Mi 5, Mi 5s, Mi 5s Plus, Mi 5c, Mi Max 2, Mi Max, Mi 4S, Mi 4c, Mi Note Pro, and Redmi 4X from August 25. But sometime in September, the China Developer ROM for MIUI will be announced for all every Xiaomi and Redmi devices, Xiaomi said. However, the Mi 1/1S and Mi 2A will get it too.

How to become an MIUI Beta Tester: An application to become an MIUI 9 beta tester means that you need to have one of the above smartphones. The company will recruit the users first. MIUI 9 China ROM testing needs its users to have communication tool QQ installed on their phones. You must also be proficient in MIUI and ROMs. Now, if you have an eligible smartphone, you can apply to become a tester using the app called MIUI Global Forum app. On the app, there is a ‘Recruitment’ tab. Here you have to fill information related to you and click on ‘Submit’. The company will then reach out to the chosen users via Forum PM, in case they get selected for the testing.

FULL LIST: Xiaomi Mi 6, Xiaomi Mi 5s Plus, Xiaomi Mi 5s, Xiaomi Mi 5c, Xiaomi Mi 5, Xiaomi Mi 4S, Xiaomi Mi 4c, Xiaomi Mi 4, Xiaomi Mi 3, Xiaomi Mi 2/2S, Xiaomi Mi MIX, Xiaomi Mi Max 2, Xiaomi Mi Max, Xiaomi Mi Note 2, Xiaomi Mi Note/Pro, Xiaomi Mi Pad 2, Xiaomi Mi Pad, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Xiaomi Redmi Note 3, Xiaomi Redmi Note 2, Xiaomi Redmi Note, Xiaomi Redmi Pro, Xiaomi Redmi 4X, Xiaomi Redmi 4A, Xiaomi Redmi 4, Xiaomi Redmi 4 Prime, Xiaomi Redmi 3S/Prime, Xiaomi Redmi 3, Xiaomi Redmi 2A, Xiaomi Redmi 2/Prime, Xiaomi Redmi 1S, and Xiaomi Redmi 1.