Xiaomi Mi TV series now supports Hotstar app; fresh Mi accessories launched in India

Xiaomi has brought the integration of the popular Hotstar application on their Android-based smart TVs.

Xiaomi launched the smart Mi TV 4 in February and later the Mi TV 4A in the Indian market earlier this month. Now after the launch, Xiaomi has brought the integration of the popular Hotstar application on their Android-based smart TVs. With this, Xiaomi will now enable the users of Mi TV 4 and Mi TV 4A to enjoy multiple movies and sports benefits on their television. Along with the integration for Hotstar, Xiaomi has brought an array of new accessories such as backpack and band strap. These new set of accessories will be available throughout the country via Mi.com and Mi Home stores.

In order to use Hotstar on your new Xiaomi Mi TV or the newer Mi TV 4A, all you need to do is to look for the Hotstar app on your by going to the More Apps section. With Hotstar app you can get a complete list of your favourite TV show, movies, sporting events. Apart from the addition of Hotstar to Mi TV series, a new set of Mi accessories such as the Mi Travel Backpack and Mi City backpacks are in place from the company. Mi Travel backpack starts at a price point of Rs. 1,999. As of now, they are available in two colour options: Blue and Grey. This backpack has a waterproof coating and has two compartments.

On the other hand, the Mi City Backpack gets a decent price tag of Rs. 1,599. More sleek looking backpack, this one gets four compartments and is made of a water-resistant material. It comes in two shades of grey: Dark and Light. Along with the backpack, you can see Mi Casual Backpack in India listed at Rs. 899. It comes in black, blue and grey colour options.

Mi Casual Backpack

Mi City Backpack

Mi Travel Backpack

Xiaomi has brought a Mi Band HRX Edition at an affordable price of Rs. 199. The strap comes in four colour such as Orange, Blue, Black, and Green. This Mi Band HRX Edition is expected to go on sale from March 31 in India.