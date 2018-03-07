Xiaomi Mi TV 4C launch in India today: Price, features and how to watch live-streaming of event

Xiaomi is hosting the launch event of Mi TV 4C at 3 pm IST today, March 7

Xiaomi is hosting an event in New Delhi today at 3 pm where it is expected to launch its next television model in India. Xiaomi is set to launch the Mi LED Smart TV 4C in India after overwhelming response to the launch of Mi TV 4 that marked the company’s entry into India’s television market. Xiaomi has been teasing the launch of new television models in India. However, a product listing spotted on Xiaomi India website corroborated that the company could launch the Mi TV 4C in India.

The Xiaomi India website listing reveals that Mi TV 4C 43-inch model will be available in India at Rs 27,999 with an introductory discount offer of 15 per cent. In addition, Xiaomi is also likely to launch the 32-inch model of Mi TV 4C at the event today, since the Mi fans recently demanded a 32-inch Xiaomi TV model in India.

How to watch Xiaomi Mi TV 4C launch event online?

Xiaomi is hosting the launch event of Mi TV 4C at 3 pm IST today, March 7. The launch event will be live-streamed on the company’ event page – event.mi.com, in addition to the live-streaming video on Xiaomi India Facebook page.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4C India price, features, and specifications

The Xiaomi Mi TV 4C was initially launched in October in China. Featuring three display sizes – 32-inch, 43-inch, and 55-inch – the Xiaomi Mi TV 4C comes with a full-HD display with smart features. Xiaomi is likely to launch the 32-inch and 43-inch models in India, while ditching the 55-inch model for the existing Mi TV 4 model that comes with same 55-inch display size.

In China, the 32-inch Mi TV 4C costs 1,099 yuan, which is around Rs 11,400 in India while the 43-inch model costs 1,849 yuan in China, that roughly translates to Rs 19,000 in India. The listing of Mi TV 4C that was spotted on Xiaomi India website had a price tag of Rs 27,999 in India for the 43-inch model. The India price of the 32-inch model could also be somewhere between Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 since the listing shows a significant bump in the price of the 43-inch model.

The Xiaomi Mi TV 4C 43-inch model has a full-HD resolution display that supports HDR10 and HLG. It runs on PatchWall, a highly customised platform developed by Xiaomi. It is powered by an Amlogic T962 processor coupled with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of onboard storage. The Mi TV 4C supports Wi-Fi, Miracast, Bluetooth, and Ethernet as connectivity options. It also comes with Dolby and DTS audio support for better sound clarity.