Xiaomi Mi TV 4A launched in India; its price will make you buy one immediately

Mi TV 4A will be up for sale on Tuesdays and Fridays every week

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A was finally launched in India on Wednesday, March 7 at a live-streamed event. After teasing on social media, Xiaomi has introduced the Mi TV 4A series in India, putting the speculations about the launch of Mi TV 4C to rest. The Xiaomi Mi TV 4A has been launched in two models – 32-inch and 43-inch. It will sit next to the Xiaomi Mi TV 4, adding up to the television line offered by Xiaomi in India. The highlighted feature of Xiaomi Mi TV 4A is its sleek design, lightweight body, and several connectivity options.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A India Price and Availability

The Xiaomi Mi TV 4A 43-inch costs Rs 22,999 in India while the 32-inch model is priced at Rs 13,999 in India. The first sale of the Mi TV 4A will begin on Tuesday, March 13 and the subsequent sales will be held on every Tuesday and Friday, keeping in mind the huge demand. Xiaomi is also offering a cashback of Rs 2,200 on the purchase of JioFi router along with the Mi TV 4A in India. The Mi TV 4A will be available to purchase across Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Features

The Xiaomi Mi TV 4A was unveiled last week in China. It comes in two sizes – 32-inch and 43-inch and features a full-HD resolution display. The Mi TV 4A runs on PatchWall based on Android, which is a highly customised platform developed by the company. Much like the Xiaomi Mi TV 4, the Mi TV 4A will offer personalised programmes to the viewers wherein all the inputs such as cable TV, DTH, streaming apps will be put together under a single interface.

The internals of Mi TV 4A is backed by a Amlogic processor with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of onboard storage. The LED TV also comes with support for Dolby and DTS audio for better sound experience. The Mi TV 4A comes equipped with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Ethernet ports for connectivity. It has USB 2.0 and USB 3.0 ports to allow accessing content stored in flash drives. There is a 3.5mm audio jack given in the Mi TV 4A to allow listening to the sound without disturbing others.