Xiaomi Mi TV 4 vs Mi TV 4A: Which one should you buy? We break it down for you

Xiaomi Mi TV 4 55-inch has a 4K display and will now be available on March 13

Xiaomi kicked off 2018 with a slew of launches, including one that marked the Chinese company’s entry into India’s television market. After launching the Mi TV 4 last month, Xiaomi on Wednesday announced the launch of its new LED TV series – Mi TV 4A – in India. The Mi TV 4A series has two models launched in India – 32-inch model and 43-inch model. Both the Xiaomi Mi TV 4A 43-inch and 32-inch models will sit right next to Mi TV 4 55-inch model, together forming Xiaomi’s portfolio of LED televisions in India.

With the new Xiaomi Mi TV 4A, Xiaomi is placing big bets on the LED television market in India, which has so far been dominated by the companies including Samsung, LG, and Vu. While the offerings from these companies have been lucrative with the features to the buyers, their price points have been a bit of concern. Xiaomi is bullishly shaking up these price points with the launch of its LED televisions in India, at the same time offering a tough competition to the incumbents.

Xiaomi last month launched the Mi TV 4 that marked the company’s arrival into India’s television market. Priced at Rs 39,999, the Mi TV 4 offers a 55-inch 4K UHD display with smart features, thanks to its collaboration with Sensara. Taking the same cue, Xiaomi on Wednesday launched the Mi TV 4A, a newer LED TV series from Xiaomi that was recently launched in China. The Mi TV 4A comes in two sizes – 32-inch and 43-inch, both of which are pretty popular TV display sizes in India. Xiaomi has priced them at Rs 13,999 and Rs 22,999, respectively, that will pit these television sets against the ones from the rivals that are normally priced higher.

Not only are the Mi TV 4A LED television models aggressively priced, they also offer quality experience, which is an icing on the cake. The Mi TV models – 4 with 55-inch display and 4A with 32-inch, 43-inch displays – come preloaded with PatchWall UI that is an Android-based platform built by Xiaomi. The USP of PatchWall is its interface that offers a collective experience of all the inputs such as DTH/ cable TV, Internet, and USB drives into a single screen. Xiaomi fetches the content from apps such as YouTube, Voot, Hotstar, Sony Liv, and Alt Balaji among others, in addition to the programmes from your cable provider. However, none of the Mi TV models supports Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, which is downright a deal-breaker for many who heavily consume the content from these websites.

The first sale of Xiaomi Mi TV 4A will commence on Tuesday, March 13

The Xiaomi Mi TV 4A is powered by a 64-bit quad-core Amlogic processor paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of inbuilt storage to download apps. The 32-inch model has an HD-Ready display with 1366×768 resolution while the 43-inch sports a full-HD 1080p display. Both the models have 60Hz refresh rate, making it easier for games to play advanced graphics. The Xiaomi Mi TV 4, on the other hand, comes with a 55-inch 4K resolution display along with 60Hz refresh rate. It has 2GB of RAM and 8GB of onboard storage while the processor running it is a 64-bit quad-core Amlogic processor. It comes with support for DTS and Dolby audio via two 8W speakers, while the Mi TV has stereo 2x10W speakers without Dolby enhancement. The Mi TV 4 features HDR10 and HLG viewing technology for a better picture while the Mi TV 4A models don’t support them.

If you want an LED TV for yourself, Xiaomi may have the best ones for you. However, since the launch of Mi TV 4, the sale sees the stock running out in seconds leaving many disgruntled for having missed the chance to book one. However, Xiaomi looks to change this by conducting the sale for Mi TV 4A twice a week – Tuesday and Friday. Starting March 13, Xiaomi Mi TV 4A will go on sale via Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores, similar to the ones where Mi TV 4 is sold via flash sales. The Xiaomi Mi TV 4 will go on its next sale on the same day, March 13 at 12 noon.