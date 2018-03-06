Xiaomi Mi TV 4 to go on sale today at 12 noon: How to book via Flipkart, Mi.com

The Xiaomi Mi TV 4 was launched in India last month, marking the entry of Xiaomi into the LED TV segment in India.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4 will be available for its third sale today at 12 noon. The Mi TV 4 will go on sale via Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home Stores. After receiving a huge response in its first and second sales, the Xiaomi Mi TV 4 will be available in limited stocks, so the interested customers need to be very quick while making the booking on the platforms. The Xiaomi Mi TV 4 was launched in India last month, marking the entry of Xiaomi into the LED TV segment in India. Xiaomi is now set to launch another LED TV model – Mi LED Smart TV 4C – on Wednesday, March 7 in India, which will be live-streamed as well.

The Xiaomi Mi TV 4 costs Rs 39,999 in India in a Black colour model. The LED TV model went out of stock in its first sale where it was claimed to have gone out of stock within seconds. Much like other Xiaomi products, the demand of Mi TV 4 is also high in India, which will offer a huge rush at the time of ordering it.

As we said, the Xiaomi Mi TV 4 can be bought via Flipkart and Mi.com online. If you are interested in buying the Mi TV 4, you should ensure that you are registered on Mi.com if you’re opting for buying the LED TV from the company’s website, or have a Flipkart account to buy it from there.

The Xiaomi Mi TV 4 features a 55-inch 4K display, which is claimed to be the ‘world’s thinnest TV’. It runs on PatchWall, a highly customised platform that is based on Android Marshmallow, developed for Xiaomi televisions. It is powered by Amlogic processor with 2GB of RAM and 16GB on onboard storage. There is support for HDR 10 in the display. The Mi TV 4 comes equipped with Dolby and DTS audio features, as well.