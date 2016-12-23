Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air Pro laptop launched; here’re price, specs & features

The Mi Notebook Air 12.5-inch variant has been priced at CNY 4,699 (approx Rs. 46,500). Meanwhile, the 13.3-inch device has will cost you CNY 6,999 (approx Rs. 69,500).(GizmoChina)

Chinese electronics manufacturer, Xiaomi has launched the latest Mi Notebook Air laptop. This is the successor to its first laptop, the Mi Notebook Air which came in July 2016. The Mi Notebook Air 12.5-inch variant has been priced at CNY 4,699 (approx Rs. 46,500). Meanwhile, the 13.3-inch device has will cost you CNY 6,999 (approx Rs. 69,500). Interestingly, the latest Windows 10 Home-based notebooks have been launched in collaboration with China Mobile which means these devices will support the telecom operator’s network and there is no option for a SIM card. Xiaomi also announced that consumers will get 4GB of 4G data for free every month, which means a total of 48GB per year. Xiaomi, when it had entered the computer market and unveiled its first Mi Notebook Air, the intentions were clear, that it wanted to present its users and cheaper alternative to the popular Apple MacBook Air.

The first Mi Notebook Air was announced in July and it came in two variants. The 12.5 inch Mi Notebook Air was priced at CNY 3,499 (approx Rs. 35,000). This variant came with a full HD display and was powered by a sixth generation Intel Core i5 processor, coupled with Nvidia GeForce 940MX GPU with 1GB of GDDR5 VRAM. The 12.5-inch Mi Notebook Air 4G also has the full-HD display resolution and is powered by the Intel Core M3 processor along with 4GB of LPDDR3 RAM (1866MHz), and offers users with a 128GB SSD (SATA). The laptop has 8Gb of DDR4 Ram and memory of 256GB. The laptop has a 5.59mm-thick bezel and the company had claimed that the battery of the device charged very fast and had a 9.5-hour life. Meanwhile, the 13.3 inch variant came for CNY 4,999 (approx Rs. 51,500). This variant features a full HD display too. This laptop is just 12.9mm thin and is powered by the Intel Core M3 processor. The device has 4GB of RAM and 128GB of memory as well as an SSD slot. Meanwhile, the 13.3-inch Mi Notebook Air features a sixth-generation Intel Core i7 (2 cores, 4 threads, max clock speed of 3.0GHz) processor, which Xiaomi claimed, will provide a 10 percent improvement over the Core i5 processor of the non-4G variant.

Xiaomi claimed that this smaller version of the laptop has an even longer battery life at 11.5 hours. For the new device, Xiaomi claims a battery life up to 11.5 hours, and the new 4G variant has battery life up to 9.5 hours. Other features like Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.1, AKG dual speakers, and Dolby Digital surround sound are also present.