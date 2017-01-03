Xiaomi Mi Mix: The futuristic smartphone could also come in white; here’s what we now so far

Now that a white version of the Xiaomi Mi MIX has come up on the internet ahead of the official release of the device, consumers expect it to be available at unveiling along with the black version that was actually released earlier.

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi had announced a great concept device with amazing features. Now, according to Weibo a teaser by Xiaomi at the Consumer Electronics Show, there is a chance that the phone will be now available in the white colour variant too. Now that a white version of the Mi MIX has come up on the internet ahead of the official release of the device, consumers expect it to be available at unveiling along with the black version that was actually released earlier. The teaser image which shows a possible Mi product launch at CES also has the words BLACK and WHITE overlapping each other. However, this is just a vague assumption since there is nothing else available to note in the teaser. But speculations are rife that there will be a launch of the Xiaomi Mi Mis in white colour.

Xiaomi’s new Mi Mix Smartphone is the future and with its full ceramic body and edgeless design looks every bit the hype. The design is very subtle, yet looks like one of those devices used in futuristic Hollywood movies. But does the smartphone work on other fronts? Smartphone makers around the globe have been trying to make a device without any borders around the screen, and some have even been successful. But those devices lacked in other features. Xiaomi, in October, had unexpectedly launched the concept smartphone, which stunned everybody. Xiaomi showed off its engineering strength with the smartphone. It designed a piezoelectric ceramic driver that can convert electrical signals into mechanical energy. This basically means there is no need of an earpiece, and users can still hear the sound.

As far as specifications are concerned, the are as good as they come. It is powered by the latest Snapdragon 821 at 2.35GHz with a RAM of 4GB and storage of 128GB and a 6GB variant with a storage of 256GB. The smartphone is fueled by a big 4400mAh battery along with the Quick Charge 3.0. With HD audio quality it has a 192kHz / 24-bit resolution. The smartphone has a 16MP PDAF rear camera. Xiaomi Mi Mis comes with the MIUI 8 OS.