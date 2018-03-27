Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S with 5.99-inch bezel-less display, dual cameras launched: Price, features, and specifications

Xiaomi on Tuesday launched the Mi MIX 2S in China

Xiaomi on Tuesday formally launched the Mi MIX 2S at an event held in Shanghai, China. The Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S comes as the successor to the last year’s Mi MIX 2. Taking the same design cue, the Mi MIX 2S has a bezel-less display, however, without a notch at the top, unlike the iPhone X and a few recently-launched Android smartphones that adopted the similar design. The Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S comes with topline specifications including the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, wireless charging, and a dual camera setup on the rear.

Mi MIX 2S Price

The Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S price starts at 3,299 yuan in China for the base variant with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, which roughly translates to an Indian currency equivalent of Rs 34,000. The other models of the Mi MIX 2S include a 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant priced at 3,599 yuan (roughly Rs 37,000), while the top end model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage costs 3,999 yuan (roughly Rs 41,500). The smartphone comes in Ceramic White, Black colour options.

Mi MIX 2S Features, Specifications

The Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S boasts of a thin bezel-less 5.99-inch full-HD+ Full Screen 2.0 display that runs through the smartphone edges with an 18K gold finish. The Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S is powered by a 2.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor coupled with 6GB and 8GB of RAM options. The internal storage options on the smartphone include 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB with no expandability.

The Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S comes with a vertically-aligned dual camera setup that comprised of a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens, both Sony IMX363 1.4-nanometre sensors. The dual camera setup comes with the Portrait Mode, or the ‘Bokeh’ effect, optical zoom, in addition to Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and 4K video recording. Besides, the Mi MIX 2S comes preloaded with Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based features in the camera app that offers dynamic ‘Bokeh’ to the photographs, which means that the background can be changed according to the available effects in the app so that the subject stands out clearly. The AI technology also detects the picture mode and optimise the settings accordingly.

On the other hand, despite not having the dual cameras on the front, the AI-based features on the camera app takes selfies with the background blur. A 5-megapixel front camera is located on the bottom of the smartphone. The AI technology also recognises text while taking a photo of some text showing screen, so that it is improved. Moreover, the camera app now features instant translation, much like Samsung’s Bixby 2.0, in addition to instant currency conversion while placing the camera before a restaurant menu with other currencies. Xiaomi claims that DxOMark gave a 101 score to the Mi MIX 2S, which is equal to what iPhone X scored.

Xiaomi has launched a new voice assistant on the Mi MIX 2S called the Xiao. The company in a video demonstrated the new voice assistant can do almost all the tasks from waking you up in the morning to booking flights without even unlocking the smartphone. Interestingly, the Xiaomi’s voice assistant suggests you different things if you seem puzzled over some topic. It will be available in China as of now, however, it is unclear whether Xiaomi will bring it to other markets as well. It will take on Apple’s Siri in China as the Google Assistant, much like other Google services, are restricted in the country.

The connectivity options on the smartphone include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, Beidou, NFC, USB OTG, Micro-USB. There is also the facility to make payments using NFC. Xiaomi also demoed that the users will also be able to unlock the cars using the smartphone in future. Xiaomi has partnered Google to bring ARCore to the smartphone, however, it will be updated in coming days in a software update on the Mi MIX 2S. The Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S supports Qi wireless charging for the 3500mAh battery capacity on the smartphone. The 7.5W Qi wireless charger has been priced at 99 yuan and can also be used to charge other smartphones including iPhone X.