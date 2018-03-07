Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S tipped to feature dual cameras, wireless charging, ARCore capabilities, and more

Xiaomi is set to launch the Mi Mix 2S on March 27, it has not stopped the leaks to pour in.

While Xiaomi is set to launch the Mi Mix 2S on March 27, the leaks around it haven’t stopped pouring in. A new leak now suggests that Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S is reported to come with flagship features. As per the leak, the Mi Mix 2S is speculated to feature Qi standard wireless charging, ARCore, dual rear camera setup, and many AI features. This goes in line with the earlier leaks that confirmed the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset on Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S.

As per a report by XDA developers, that claims to have obtained the firmware access to the Mi Mix 2S and showed that the device will carry out an official watermark which will read – ‘Shot on Mi MIX 2S AI Dual Camera’. This confirms one thing about the next smartphone from Xiaomi – it will have the dual rear camera set up. Another leaked photograph has been doing rounds on the Chinese social networking site Weibo. According to the photo, the Mi Mix 2S will have the camera placement just like the iPhone X. A vertical dual camera setup was spotted in the leaked photos which can be seen on the latest Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro.

The report has shed light on a feature that will be first from Xiaomi. Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S will become the first smartphone from the company to have the Qi standard wireless charging. It was earlier speculated that the smartphone, Mi 7, will be the first one to support the tech.

As per the report, Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S will feature a front-facing camera on the bottom chin of the device and will not be placed in the top right corner as it was previously speculated. Another major highlight of the smartphone includes the ARCore feature that will make it the first device to support Google’s recently launched augmented reality programme out-of-the-box.

So far, what we know about the smartphone is that it will rock a 5.99-inch Full HD+ OLED almost bezel-less screen on the front. The RAM on the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S is said to be of 8GB, and the internal memory is expected to be at a whopping 256GB, as mentioned earlier, Mi Mix 2S will get the latest Snapdragon 845 chipset along with an in-display fingerprint sensor. More light on the details of Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S will be shed on March 29 when the device is likely to be launched.