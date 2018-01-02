Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 gets a massive price cut, this is what you have to pay now to buy it

In October, Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 was launched in India.

Xiaomi’s flagship model the Mi Mix 2 has got a price cut in India. The bezel-less display smartphone of 2017 which is known for its exceptional design is believed to have got a price cut of Rs 3,000. It was back in October when Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 was launched in India is now priced at Rs 32,999. Mi Mix 2 featured a 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and was priced at Rs. 35,999 at the time of launch. The new price cut of Rs. 3,000, makes Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 an attractive option when compared to OnePlus 5T.

Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 runs MIUI 9 based on Android 7.0. One of the stellar aspects of the Mi Mix is its 5.99-inch full-HD+ (1080×2160 pixels) LCD display. The display has an 18:9 aspect ratio. Mi Mix 2 gets its power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 which is paired with 6GB RAM. Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 has a 12-megapixel rear camera. On the front, Mi Mix has a 5-megapixel camera which has facial recognition feature.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 has 128GB of storage but it doesn’t come with an expandable storage option. Mi Mix 2 supports dual sim with 4G, 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11c, Bluetooth v5.0, support. Keeping up with the trend, the smartphone comes with the USB Type-C. The smartphone just like rest of the flagships comes with a bunch of sensors like accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, digital compass, gyroscope, and ultrasonic proximity sensor. Most importantly, the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 has a 3400mAh battery which can give you all day battery.

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 has no bezel on the top where the earpiece is rested, however, Xiaomi used a ‘hidden sound-guided speaker’ that exudes sound through the display and frame. One of the key aspects of Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 is that it has a ceramic body with a 7-Series aluminium frame. But what makes this device is extremely luxurious is the use of gold. The phone has subtle hints of 18K gold plated along the camera ring on the rear panel.