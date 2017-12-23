Xiaomi Mi Max 3 phablet specifications leaked, it will sport 7-inch minimum bezel screen

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi released its Mi Max phablet range released in 2016 is known for offering screen space for users to enjoy multimedia content on their smartphone screens. (Twitter)

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi released its Mi Max phablet range released in 2016 is known for offering screen space for users to enjoy multimedia content on their smartphone screens. The first Mi Max phablet came with a 6.44 inch display and the Mi Max 2 also had the similar specifications with upgrades. Rumours are ripe that Xiaomi has reportedly planned to launch Mi Max 3 phablet that will be equipped with a larger 7-inch screen and with 18:9 aspect ratio. The launch of the phone will ensure that Xiaomi has one of the biggest full-screen displays till date. A report by a Chinese site, CNMO, has claimed that the Mi Max 3 phablet to be launched soon will sport 7-inch with an aspect ratio of 18:9 ratio and smaller bezels than the last edition. According to report, the Mi Max 3 might feature a whopping 5,500 mAh battery, bigger and powerful in battery life than Mi Max 2 that was powered by 5,300 mAh battery.

The phone’s rear might also feature dual camera setup that is yet to be confirmed. Rumours also has it that the phone might be equipped with Quick Charge 3.0 and also reverse charging as a part of the phone’s capabilities. The phone’s standard variant is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor while the premium version of the phone might be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC. so, the phablet will be available in two possible variants.

Mi Max 2 version of Xioami was launched in May, 2017 and the smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC and is equipped with 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage with option of expandability via microSD (up to 128GB). The Mi Max 2 runs on Android Nougat 7.0. The Mi Max 3 phablet is expected to be released by May,2018 as the the earlier variant was released around the same time.