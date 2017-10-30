Xiaomi Mi Max 2 priced at Rs 16,999 could be yours for just Rs 999; here’s how

Xiaomi has has listed both Mi Max 2 models on its website, Flipkart currently has the 64GB variant of the Xiaomi Mi Max 2.

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 price in India has come down. Xiaomi had launched the Mi Max 2 smartphone in India in July this year. During the announcement, the price of the Mi Max 2 was Rs 14,999 and Rs 16,999 based on storage variants. However, currently Xiaomi’s own website Mi.com and e-commerce portal Flipkart is offering a discount on the smartphone. The Mi Max 2 has received a Rs 1000 price cut on Mi website as well as Flipkart. The 32GB variant of the Xiaomi phone is available at Rs 13,999 and the 64GB model is priced at Rs 15,999. While Mi.com has listed both the models, Flipkart currently has the 64GB variant of the Xiaomi Mi Max 2.

Interestingly, Flipkart is also offering an exchange offer on the Xiaomi Mi Max 2. Buyers can avail a discount of upto Rs 15,000 on the Xiaomi smartphone. So, if you have a spare phone you wish to discard, this is a good time to avail the offer. The list of smartphones eligible for the deal is given on the website. This also means that if you can avail the full offer of Rs 15,000 discount, the Mi Max could be yours for just Rs 999. Additionally, there is a buyback guarantee of Flipkart, priced at Rs 149. Taking this offer will give you a good deal when you return the phone after usage. Also, Axis Bank Buzz Credit card users can avail an instant 5 percent discount if they purchase the mobile using the card. Also, if you buy the phone on Mi.com, you will be eligible to get upto 100GB of data on Reliance Jio.

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 is a big screen smartphone with a 6.44-inch display. The Mi Max 2 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor with an octa-core Cortex-A53 CPU and Adreno 506 GPU. In terms of camera, there is a 12 MP rear camera along with f/2.2 aperture and dual-LED flash. It has a 5MP selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture. The phone runs the Android Nougat OS with MIUI 8 running on top. The Mi Max 2 is fueled by a big 5,300 mAh battery.

Unveiling the offer, Xiaomi vice president and India MD Manu Kumar Jain tweeted: “BIG now costs less! Announcing a permanent price drop of Rs. 1000 on both variants on #MiMax2.”

Recently Xiaomi announced that it had sold over 4 million smartphones in India in just 1 month. Xiaomi is also expected to launch a new smartphone in India on November 3. The new Xiaomi smartphone will be a selfie-centric camera.