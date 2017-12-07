Xiaomi Mi Max 2 offers Rs 5000 discount; here’s how much it will cost you in India now

Xiaomi Mi Max 2, bezel-less display smartphone, which marks the company’s first premium offering in India, is available on discount on Flipkart now. (Representative Image: Reuters)

Xiaomi Mi Max 2, bezel-less display smartphone, which marks the company’s first premium offering in India, is available on discount on Flipkart now. Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 priced at Rs 37,999, will be available at a discount of Rs 5,000, which means that you can buy the phone at Rs 32,999. But the deal is a limited period offer. Notably, the offer is available on the online shopping site Flipkart. Besides its famous bezel-less edges, the specifications of the phone include 6 GB RAM (128 GB ROM), 12 MP rear camera and 5MP Front camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Octa Core 2.5 GHz Processor, 3400 mAh Li-polymer battery and more.

Significantly, the smartphone can be replaced within 10 days through its 10-days replacement policy. What’s else on the platter on this slim and compact handset is the ‘Buy with Exchange’ offer. Here you will get up to Rs 18,000 off on exchange (for a phone in good condition). Further, if you are all set to buy the phone and are planning to get it on EMI, there is another offer for you. You can click on the non-cost EMI option, which starts at Rs 3,667. And if you are an SBI card holder, you have already saved 10 per cent, and with Axis Bank Buzz credit card, you will get a discount of 5 per cent. SBI cardholders will get an instant discount of 10 per cent.

Besides, Flipkart has come up with an offer which includes a bunch of deals holding across a wide range of smartphones. The offer has already started and will run until 9th December. What’s in the offer is that premium phones are available at much lower rates, including Google Pixel 2 at just Rs 39,999 or even lower. Another deal to watch out for is iPhone X, which will also be available at a lower rate. The most eye-grabbing deal is of iPhone 7, whose price has been substantially plunged in the offer. The original price of the phone is 49,000, but you can buy it at Rs 39, 999. Flipkart has also launched new Redmi 5A today, with starting price at Rs 4,999. With Christmas inching closer and so much on offer, what more do you need?