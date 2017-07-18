Xiaomi Mi Max 2 set to launch in India today: Watch live stream, price, specs & all you need to know

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 set to launch in India today: Watch live stream, price, specs and all you need to know.

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 is all set to launch in India today, and the Chinese manufacturer is hosting an event in New Delhi to unveil the smartphone. Xiaomi will also post a live streaming video for the Mi Max 2 launch in India. The company has earlier introduced two phones in the series in India- the Mi Max and Mi Max Prime. Now, the successor will arrive in the market. The most interesting thing to note about the Mi Max 2, is that it has a 5300 mAh battery. Here are all your questions answered about the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 India launch. Xiaomi Mi Max 2 launched in two variants in China: 4 GB RAM coupled with 64 GB storage, while the second variant has 128 GB storage and the same amount of RAM. We’ll have to wait and see which variant Xiaomi launches in India.

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 specifications and features: Xiaomi Mi Max 2 has a 6.44-inch full HD display (1920 x 1080 pixels), and there’s Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top. The phone has a metal unibody design, but this time the antenna bands are muted and on the top. While the Xiaomi Mi Max had the following dimensions 173.1 x 88.3 x 7.5 mm and a weight of 203g, Mi Max 2 is a shade thicker and bigger at 174.10 x 88.7 x 7.6 mm. Also, it weighs more at 211g thanks to the big battery. On the camera front, Mi Max 2 gets 12 MP rear camera coupled with a 5 MP front camera. The battery isn’t the only big change on the Mi Max 2. The company has also added Stereo Sound for an improved video, gaming experience, which makes sense give this is a phablet likely to be consumed for entertainment purposes. The fingerprint scanner is on the back, there’s an IR blaster for controlling other home devices.

Meanwhile, the processor on the Mi Max 2 is Qualcomm Snapdragon 625, which is an octa-core one with 14 nm design. This is the same processor on the current Redmi Note 4 smartphone. The Mi Max 2 comes with a 5300 mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 technology for fast charging and this one has a Type-C USB port. Xiaomi says Mi Max 2 will go to 68 per cent charge from one per cent in just over one hour and is promising two days battery use with this. This is dual SIM smartphone, and there’s a 3.5 mm headphone jack along with a Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor and Gyroscope. The smartphone runs MIUI 8 based on Android Nougat.

Where and how to watch Xiaomi Mi Max 2 live stream: Xiaomi Mi Max 2 launch event will be live streamed by the company on its event page. Users can go to ‘event’ option at Mi.com (/in/live2017/bigisback) and check out the event. The event is scheduled to start at 12 noon today.

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 expected price in India: Xiaomi is will likely price the smartphone at below Rs 20,000 in India. Earlier, the Mi Max Prime (4GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant) was launched at a price of Rs 19,999. We will have to wait and watch, if the company decides to go with a similar price range for the Mi Max 2 as well. We will also have to see which models of the smartphone get unveiled in India.