Xiaomi Mi LED Smart TV 4C launch set for Wednesday: Here’s everything you need to know

Xiaomi is set to launch the second model of its LED televisions in India on Wednesday, March 7. The Chinese company has made the event page live on its India website where a timer to the launch event is running. Xiaomi is likely to launch the Mi LED Smart TV 4C in India at an event scheduled for Wednesday, March 7 at 3 pm. Last week, Xiaomi accidentally listed the Mi LED Smart TV 4C 43-inch model on the India website that revealed the price of the TV to be Rs 27,999.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4C was originally launched last year in October in China. It is a smart LED TV that runs on PatchWall OS, which is a customised TV OS based on Android Marshmallow. There are three sizes available for the Mi LED Smart TV 4C – 32-inch, 43-inch, and 55-inch. While Xiaomi listed the Mi LED Smart TV 4C 43-inch model on the website, confirming the variant to be launched at the event, there are speculations that Xiaomi could also launch the 32-inch model of the Mi LED Smart TV 4C.

In China, the Mi LED Smart TV 4C 43-inch model costs 1,849 yuan, roughly translating to Rs 19,000 in India. However, the India website listing shows the price of the same model in India at Rs 27,999, which hints at a significant bump. The 32-inch model costs 1,099 yuan in China, which is roughly Rs 11,400 in India. While these two models are likely to be launched at the event on Wednesday, the 55-inch may not make it to the Indian market due to an already existing Mi TV 4 model with same display size.

The Xiaomi Mi TV 4 was recently launched in India and has gone up for sale only two times since then. However, much like other Xiaomi products, the Mi TV 4 ran out of stock within a few seconds, as well. The Xiaomi Mi TV 4 offers 55-inch 4K UHD resolution display panel along with smart TV features at Rs 39,999 in India. However, since 55-inch large or higher TV models are not as popular as the TV models having 32-inch or so, Xiaomi could just listen to the high demands of the customers.

The Xiaomi Mi LED Smart TV 4C comes with a full-HD display in three display sizes – 32-inch, 43-inch, and 55-inch, as we said. There’s 1GB of RAM and 8GB of onboard storage with support for Bluetooth and Wi-Fi (Miracast too). The LED TV is powered by a quad-core Amlogic T962 processor and runs on PatchWall, which is a highly customised platform based on Android Marshmallow, developed by Xiaomi. The TV supports HDR 10 and HLG, along with sound capabilities powered by Dolby and DTS Audio.