Xiaomi Mi Gaming Laptop, Mi AI Speaker Mini launched: Features, price, and more

Xiaomi on Tuesday launched its first gaming laptop at the Shanghai event, alongside the Mi MIX 2S and Mi AI Speaker Mini. Called the Mi Gaming Laptop, the laptop comes with a 15.6-inch display, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 graphics processor, and support Dolby sound. The laptop is primarily focused on the gamers who don’t like bulky laptops that are not easily portable. Besides, the Mi AI Speaker Mini has been announced by the company as the refreshed variant of the Mi AI Speaker.

The Xiaomi Mi Gaming Laptop costs 8,999 yuan, which translates to roughly Rs 93,000 in India. The laptop is now available to pre-book on the company’s Chinese website. It comes in a single Black colour variant.

Xiaomi Mi Gaming Laptop Specifications

The Mi Gaming Laptop comes with a 15.6-inch display with wide colour gamut and ‘ultra-thin’ bezels. The internals of the laptop is powered by a seventh-generation Intel Core i7 processor under the hood. For the graphics, the laptop features a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 processor. The laptop comes with 256GB of solid state drive (SSD) and 1TB of HDD, wherein the SSD capacity can be expanded further. Xiaomi has given a ‘professional’ gaming keyboard on the laptop that 5 macro keys for specific gaming functions. You can even reassign these keys to another set of functions depending on the gameplay. The keyboard supports backlighting with 16-million four colour zones, along with 30 n-key rollovers.

The laptop features internal cooling with the help of a technology what Xiaomi likes to call as High-power cooling system. Alongside, the laptop in case of excessive heating switches to hotkey turbo cooling to maintain the temperature. There are 10 interface ports given on the laptop, including LAN ports and USB 3.0 ports. The laptop is equipped with Dolby Sound and Sony Hi-Res certified audio for a better sound experience.

Xiaomi Mi AI Speaker Mini Specifications

The Xiaomi Mi AI Speaker Mini is the toned down version of the Mi AI Speaker that was launched last year. The Xiaomi Mi AI Speaker Mini, as the name suggests, is powered by Artificial Intelligence, much like the Amazon Echo, Google Home, and Apple HomePod speakers. The speaker has access to over 35 million books and songs that you can ask it to play. You can ask the speaker, powered by Xiaomi’s digital assistant, to check the weather, traffic updates, and set reminders among others. The speaker comes with smart home integrations, which means that you can control the Internet-of-Things (IoT) devices with it. The price and availability of the speaker are not known as of now.