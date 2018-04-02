Xiaomi Mi Fan Festival 2018: Bumper discounts on smartphones, TVs and more now live; here’s how to grab special freebies!

Xiaomi launched its Mi Fan Festival 2018 on Monday. The sixth edition of Mi Fan Festival in India giving fans a unique opportunity to grab some amazing offers, deals, coupons, discounts, bundle offers and much more. The extravaganza, which began at 10 AM today morning, offers buyers a chance to win the Mi Mix 2 as well. For this, fans need to take part in the Musical.ly contest which is part of the festival until April 6.
Besides, free coupons, Xiaomi is giving combo deals on Mi TV 32-inch, Redmi Y1 Lite, Mi Band HRX edition and others. To sweeten the deal, Xiaomi also has big discounts on the prices of the accessories.
Here’s when and how you can avail special discounts and grab deals in Xiaomi Mi Fan Festival :
2nd April 10 AM – 4th April 11 PM
More Likes More Discounts
Step 1: Like the product
Step 2: Invite your friends and get more discounts
Step 3: Reach certain likes and unlock the discount
4th April 12 PM
Team Up
Step 1: Invite a team
Step 2: Ask 2 friends to join you and share discount coupons
Step 3: Build a team successfully, share coupons with your friends
5th April – 6th April, every 1 pm
Crazy Combos
Step 1: SignIn By 12.55pm and be ready
Step 2: Everyday at 1 pm
Step 3: Place your order and make payment
6th April 00:00 AM
Be a PRO (Buy Redmi Note 5 Pro and get Mi Earphone Free)
Step 1: Sign in by 11:55 PM and be ready
Step 2: Sale starts at 00:00 AM on 6th April
Step 3: Place your order and make payment