Xiaomi Mi Fan Festival 2018: Bumper discounts on smartphones, TVs and more now live; here’s how to grab special freebies!

Xiaomi launched its Mi Fan Festival 2018 on Monday. The sixth edition of Mi Fan Festival in India giving fans a unique opportunity to grab some amazing offers, deals, coupons, discounts, bundle offers and much more. The extravaganza, which began at 10 AM today morning, offers buyers a chance to win the Mi Mix 2 as well. For this, fans need to take part in the Musical.ly contest which is part of the festival until April 6.

Besides, free coupons, Xiaomi is giving combo deals on Mi TV 32-inch, Redmi Y1 Lite, Mi Band HRX edition and others. To sweeten the deal, Xiaomi also has big discounts on the prices of the accessories.

Here’s when and how you can avail special discounts and grab deals in Xiaomi Mi Fan Festival :

2nd April 10 AM – 4th April 11 PM

More Likes More Discounts

Step 1: Like the product

Step 2: Invite your friends and get more discounts

Step 3: Reach certain likes and unlock the discount

4th April 12 PM

Team Up

Step 1: Invite a team

Step 2: Ask 2 friends to join you and share discount coupons

Step 3: Build a team successfully, share coupons with your friends

5th April – 6th April, every 1 pm

Crazy Combos

Step 1: SignIn By 12.55pm and be ready

Step 2: Everyday at 1 pm

Step 3: Place your order and make payment

6th April 00:00 AM

Be a PRO (Buy Redmi Note 5 Pro and get Mi Earphone Free)

Step 1: Sign in by 11:55 PM and be ready

Step 2: Sale starts at 00:00 AM on 6th April

Step 3: Place your order and make payment