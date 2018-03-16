Xiaomi Mi Exchange: How to exchange your old smartphone for new Xiaomi smartphone

Mi Exchange programme is applicable on a range of mobile phone companies and supports a variety of smartphones

Xiaomi has introduced its exchange programme called the Mi Exchange in India. As the name suggests, the Mi Exchange programme will allow the buyers to purchase a new Xiaomi smartphone with a discounted price equal to the exchange value of the old smartphone. Xiaomi will issue exchange coupons marking the amount of the old smartphone after evaluation, which can be used in purchasing smartphones from Mi.com.

The Mi Exchange programme is applicable on a range of mobile phone companies and supports a variety of smartphones. The partnering mobile brands are Samsung, Google, Huawei, Sony, Asus, Lenovo, Moto, LeEco, Micromax, Gionee, Oppo, Vivo, HTC, and OnePlus. The old Xiaomi smartphones can also be exchanged under the programme. In order to check if your smartphone is qualified for exchange programme, you need to visit Mi Exchange website.

How to exchange old smartphone and buy a new Xiaomi smartphone with Mi Exchange?

As per the Xiaomi Mi Exchange website, there are four steps that you need to follow in order to get your old smartphone exchanged.

First, you’ll have to get your old smartphone evaluated on the website by clicking on Evaluate My Phone button, followed by selecting the model of your phone. Remember, there are different variants (RAM and storage) of a single phone model, so you need to be particular about these details. Now, Xiaomi will evaluate the price of your smartphone and show it to you on the screen.

After this step, you will see a new tab opened where you will be required to enter the IMEI of your smartphone, post which your Exchange Coupon will be generated.

After the exchange process is complete, you can now use the code for your next smartphone purchase on Mi.com. While ordering a smartphone, you can club these coupons with other offers including bank wallet offers. In cases where the exchange coupon value is of a higher value than the smartphone’s price, you will not be required to pay anything, however, any amount remaining from the coupon will be forfeited. The coupons can be used for a single smartphone purchase at a time and will be valid for 14 days from the date of activation.

Once you place the order, use this code to get the discount on the total price of the cart items. You can club other accessories with a smartphone, however, the coupon won’t be valid for them. At the time when your order arrives, you will need to hand over your old smartphone to the delivery executive. Please note that your old phone needs to be reset with all the data wiped.