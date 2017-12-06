Popular Xiaomi smartphone gets Rs 2000 off in Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale; check out other big offers

Apart from the Xiaomi Mi A1, Flipkart has announced massive offers on other smartphones as well.

Xiaomi Mi A1 smartphone will be available at a discounted price in Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale. Flipkart has announced a special sale which will run from December 7 to December 9. As a preview of the upcoming sale, Flipkart will be offering massive discounts on smartphones such as Apple iPhones, Google Pixel 2, Xiaomi Mi A1 among others. Meanwhile, Xiaomi will also launch its “Desh Ka Smartphone” called the Redmi 5A during the Flipkart sale. Meanwhile, Xiaomi’s Mi A1 smartphone will see a discount of Rs 2,000 and the device will be available on Flipkart priced at Rs 12,999. The original price of the Xiaomi Mi A1 in India is Rs 14,999. It is the company’s first smartphone which supports Google’s flagship Android One operating system

Apart from the Xiaomi Mi A1, Flipkart has announced massive offers on other smartphones as well. Google Pixel 2, originally listed at Rs 61,000 can be bought on the website at just Rs 39,999. It is a massive Rs 20,000 discount. Meanwhile, the Apple iPhone 7 (32GB variant) will be available at Rs 39,999. This smartphone was previously priced at Rs 44,999. Buyers can also avail an additional discount under an exchange offer. Additionally, Xiaomi will start the sale of Redmi 5A on Flipkart tomorrow. The Xiaomi Redmi 5A was recently launched priced at Rs 5,999 and Rs 7,999. It comes in two storage variants: 2GB RAM and 3GB RAM. However, for the first 5 million buyers, the company has announced a Rs 1,000 off. This has brought down the price to Rs 4,999 and Rs 6,999.

Xiaomi Mi A1 specifications: The Mi A1 has a 5.5-inch FHD display. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor. In terms of storage, the Xiaomi Mi A1 has only one variant of 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory which can be expanded using a microSD card. The phone has a 3000mAh battery. The smartphone has a dual camera setup. There are two 12 megapixel cameras at the back, one with a wide-angle lens and other with a telephoto lens. On the front, the camera is 5 megapixels. The fingerprint scanner on the Xiaomi Mi A1 is at the rear end, like most of the phone from this company. Mi A1 is a dual SIM phone and supports 4G VoLTE in India.

When it comes to the design and build the phone has a metal unibody. However, the Antenna bands have been muted here. The cameras at the back jut out a little. From the back, the phone looks and feels a lot like other flagship smartphones with dual cameras. The phone has brought 3 colour variants: Rose Gold, Gold and Black.

The Xiaomi Mi A1 runs the Android 7.1.2 Nougat and is the first phone from the company which is missing the MIUI, which is its own skin that runs on top. However, Google has promised a smooth and secure experience with the new Android One smartphone.