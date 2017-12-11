Xiaomi Mi A1 sees big permanent price drop in India: Here’s how to avail benefit

Xiaomi Mi A1 gets huge price cut. Here’s where you can buy it.

Xiaomi Mi A1 has received a permanent price cut of Rs 1000 in India. The Mi A1 smartphone was launched with a price tag of Rs 14,999, but now it will be available in the country for Rs 13,999. The Chinese manufacturer’s first Android One mobile was launched in India in September this year. Xiaomi India announced the price cut on its social media platforms. Xiaomi India’s Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain on Sunday posted this on Twitter: “Great news Mi Fans: announcing a permanent price drop of Rs. 1,000 on Mi A1!” The new price of the Xiaomi Mi A1 is listed on purchases via e-commerce website Flipkart and the company’s own Mi.com.

On Flipkart, the Xiaomi Mi A1 is available in Gold and Black colour variant. Meanwhile, the Rose Gold colour model is shown as “out of stock” on both the websites. The Xiaomi Mi A1 is a smartphone in the budget smartphone section where it is competing with the Moto G5s Plus and Honor 7X. With the price cut, Xiaomi is aiming to lure in more customers before the end of the year. Recently, in the Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale, Xiaomi offered the Mi A1 at a price of Rs 12,999. Right now, interested buyers can get the Xiaomi Mi A1 on the Flipkart with an additional five percent discount if they have an Axis Bank Buzz credit card. The e-commerce portal is also offering a no-cost EMI option to purchase the smartphone. The monthly instalment option for this offer is listed as Rs 1,556. Additionally, users can also avail a buyback guarantee at Rs 99. This deal on Xiaomi Mi A1 gives buyers a guaranteed value on exchanging the smartphone for a new purchase on Flipkart sometime later.

Xiaomi Mi A1 specifications: The Mi A1 has a 5.5-inch FHD display. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor. In terms of storage, the Xiaomi Mi A1 has only one variant of 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory which can be expanded using a microSD card. The phone has a 3000mAh battery. The smartphone has a dual camera setup. There are two 12 megapixel cameras at the back, one with a wide-angle lens and other with a telephoto lens. On the front, the camera is 5 megapixels. The fingerprint scanner on the Xiaomi Mi A1 is at the rear end, like most of the phone from this company. Mi A1 is a dual SIM phone and supports 4G VoLTE in India.

When it comes to the design and build the phone has a metal unibody. However, the Antenna bands have been muted here. The cameras at the back jut out a little. From the back, the phone looks and feels a lot like other flagship smartphones with dual cameras. The phone has brought 3 colour variants: Rose Gold, Gold and Black.

The Xiaomi Mi A1 runs the Android 7.1.2 Nougat and is the first phone from the company which is missing the MIUI, which is its own skin that runs on top. However, Google has promised a smooth and secure experience with the new Android One smartphone.