Xiaomi Mi A1 coming to India? ‘New series’ of smartphone to launch tomorrow

Xiaomi Mi A1 was spotted on the benchmarking website Geekbench and it is expected that the smartphone will launch in India tomorrow. Last month, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer had announced that a new smartphone will launch globally on September 5 and it will come with dual cameras. Meanwhile, speculations were rife that Xiaomi will bring the Mi 5X smartphone, but now the company has confirmed that the launch is focussed on a totally new series of devices. Xiaomi had shared a teaser in August, which said that its upcoming flagship phone will feature dual cameras. At that time Xiaomi Mi 5X seemed to be the ideal candidate since there were no more announcements. But now, Xiaomi has shared a new teaser where it said that the company will introduce a whole new series on September 5. This suggests that the next obvious choice is the Xiaomi Mi A1.

There is not much information about the smartphone apart from the Geekbench listing and the name ‘A1’. Based on the listing on the websites, we can expect the unreleased smartphone to pack an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 clocked at 2.0 GHz. The smartphone will run Android Nougat 7.1.2 based MIUI out of the box. The new mobile is expected to be an Android One-based smartphone and it may arrive tomorrow. It should be noted that if this is an Android One smartphone, it will be the first smartphone from Xiaomi running the stock version of Android.

Xiaomi could have been working towards a low-priced device in collaboration with Google Android One experience. While the good point is that you will get a pure Android experience, the minor hitch being some of the other features which Xiaomi brings to its devices. Google, has previously partnered with companies like Micromax and Karbonn in India. But a tie up with a company like Xiaomi, which is known to build good phones at all price points.

Meanwhile, all these are rumours and we can only confirm about the device once Xiaomi launches it on Tuesday. All we know so far if that Xiaomi is focussing big time on the new camera features.