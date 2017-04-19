Xiaomi Mi 6 smartphone launched in China: All you need to know

Xiaomi Mi 6 smartphone features 6GB of RAM. The smartphone has a 5.15-inch display alongside a dual rear camera setup.

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi launched its latest smartphone, the Mi 6 today. The smartphone was unveiled today in Beijing. The Xiaomi Mi 6 is powered by the 64-bit octa-core Snapdragon 835 processor, based on the 10nm processor with Adreno 540 GPU. The 10nm processor is claimed to be 35 percent smaller and 25 percent more efficient than the earlier versions. The smartphone features 6GB of RAM. The smartphone has a 5.15-inch display alongside a dual rear camera setup. The smartphone has a new dual 2×2 Wifi technology which can increase internet speeds on the device.

The Chinese smartphone maker has brought a four-sided 3D glass design for the Mi 6. Xiaomi Mi 6 display screen has 600nit brightness and 4096 smart backlight adjustment levels. It comes with 1nit ultra-dark night display, which means brightness in low light conditions can be down to up to four times more. The fingerprint sensor is embedded into the front side at the display. The Mi 6 smartphone body is splash-resistant and its SIM tray is protected against splashes as well. Mi 6 will be available in blue as well as silver colour variants.



