Xiaomi Mi 6 camera reminds us of a unique Apple iPhone 7 technology; reasons why telephoto lens is the future of smartphones

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has followed the trend of introducing dual cameras, which has been tried by a few premium brands after the iPhone 7 launch last year. The Mi 6 has two 12 megapixel cameras at the back. The details on the manufacturers of the camera are not available as of now. The Apple iPhone 7 was launched in September 2016, where it had introduced the dual camera technology. The camera became hugely popular but not many Android device makers tried to imbibe the technology in their smartphones. On paper, Xiaomi has brought an amazing camera in its Mi 6 smartphone, which is something Samsung could have done with its recently launched Galaxy S8 device. As far as iPhone 7 is concerned, the camera grabbed the most eyeballs since its launch, as it was arguably the best new technology it introduced in its latest device. Apart from the camera, the Chinese electronics giant has left no stones unturned to bring in amazing new components and materials in its latest smartphone. With Apple rolling out the telephoto lens and Xiaomi bringing it for a cheaper price, it can be expected that in the future most of the smartphone manufacturers will try to incorporate this one into their device.

Xiaomi has chosen the pairing of wide angle lens with the telephoto lens over the hugely popular RGB+BW sensor pairing for its latest Mi 6 smartphone. The Chinese company has been working on the dual camera setup on its Mi 5S as well as Redmi Pro phones. The new technology was first seen and made popular by Apple in its iPhone 7. The wide angle lens in Xiaomi Mi 6 has a f/1.8 aperture and a 1.25um sensor, while the telephoto lens has a f/2.6 aperture and a 1um sensor, essentially with 2x optical zoom. The best part is that the dual camera in Mi 6 is flushed with the smartphone’s body itself. Additionally, the wide angle lens in the latest Xiaomi device has a 4-axis optical stabilisation feature which means that the phone can click better pictures even in dim light conditions.

Xiaomi also has the bokeh effect in portrait mode which became famous after Apple iPhone 7 launch. The phone also features a beautification algorithm which upgrades the camera by quite a margin, especially for the front shooter. Mixing different lenses with varying focal lengths Xiaomi has achieved the zoom effect which was a feature rolled out by Apple. For a long time now, smartphone manufacturers have tried to build devices with cameras with useful yet uninteresting tech. This is a fresh change, as of now, which can be triggered by the fact that Xiaomi Mi 6 will be a really cheap phone for its features.

What is a telephoto lens? What are its key uses?

Simply put a telephoto lens is a long lens that magnifies objects that are far away. It is very different from normal zoom lenses. A telephoto lens fetches far objects closer to you. It can make objects with a long distance between the appear to be closer in the photos. It is because of the long focal length. Shallow depth of field was made famous by the iPhone 7, as it is generally seen in DSLRs only. This feature creates a blurry background image giving more focus on the object. Since the telephoto lens closes in the distance between the object and the subject, you can click great wildlife pictures, action pictures like car races; you can even click an amazing picture of the moon too. But the best part of the technology is that it can click beautiful portraits as the longer focal length gives a perspective not achievable by other lenses.

Xiaomi Mi 6 Specifications:

Display: 5.15 inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen.

Resolution: 1080 x 1920 pixels (~428 ppi pixel density)

OS: Android OS, v7.1.1 (Nougat)

Memory: 64/128 GB, 6 GB RAM

Camera: Primary– Dual 12 MP (27mm, f/1.8, OIS 4-axis | 52mm, f/2.6), phase detection autofocus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash | Secondary– 8 MP, 1080p

Battery: Non-removable Li-Po 3350 mAh battery