Xiaomi Mi 5X likely to be launched in India in September; check features, specifications and other details

Xiaomi is all set to launch its first dual-camera phone in India in the month of September, Xiaomi India’s Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain announced this on Monday. However, in the announcement, Jain did not reveal which specific smartphone model will be launched in India next month. Jain took to Twitter and interestingly in his Tweet revealed that the company will launch a smartphone, but also created a buzz by not exactly divulging the name of the particular model. He said, “Can’t wait for you guys to check out Xiaomi’s first dual-camera phone in India! Coming next month! Can you guess which one?”

Can’t wait for you guys to check out Xiaomi’s first dual-camera phone in India! Coming next month! ☺️ Can you guess which one? pic.twitter.com/UhtFphm0GT — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) August 8, 2017



While the Mi 6 flagship smartphone is yet to be launched in India, it seems like Mi 5X is set to hit the Indian market next month. As per the reports by Gadget 360, while the other Xiaomi smartphones like Redmi Pro and Mi 6 which has dual cameras, were launched a long time back, Mi 5X seems to be primary contender for the launch as it looks to be the frontrunner for India launch in the company’s product portfolio with dual camera setup.

Specifications of Mi 5X:

• Xiaomi Mi 5X can also be called as mini Mi 6, as similar to it, Mi 5X is also has a dual camera setup on the rear – 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel – where one lens is wide-angle and the other is telephoto.

• It has 5.5 inches full HD resolution display with Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor.

• Mi 5X houses 3080mAh battery and has 4GB RAM.

• The smartphone comes with 64GB of built-in storage, which is expandable up to 128GB via microSD card.

• It offers connectivity options that include 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and 3.5mm headphone jack.

• The handset measures 155.4 x 75.8 x 7.3 mm and weigh 165 grams.

• While the company priced Mi 5X at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 14,200) and was introduced in Black, Gold and Pink colour options in the previous release, however, the report by Gadget 360 says that it is expected that the company might offer the smartphone in India around the same price point.

As of now, the announcement has created a lot of talks on social media. We will have to wait and see when the phone is announced next month, which smartphone Xiaomi launches in India.