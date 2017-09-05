Xiaomi Mi Flagship Dual Camera Phone Launch Event in New Delhi: Watch Live Streaming

Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi is launching its Flagship Dual Camera phone in India today. (Photo from Mi website)

Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi is launching its Flagship Dual Camera phone in India today i.e. Tuesday. The big event is taking place in New Delhi. At the event, Xiaomi will launch the new phone which will have two cameras at the back. If you are not able to attend the event (no matter what the reason is), you can WATCH LIVE STREAMING of the event here. At the event, Xiaomi will be introducing a new series handset. Xiaomi had already started sending invites for the launch of the ‘flagship dual camera’ smartphone in New Delhi on September 5. Also, Chinese handset maker Xiaomi is keen on bringing to India more of its ecosystem products that are available in its home market as it looks to further increase its revenue here.

WATCH:-

Currently, apart from smartphones, Xiaomi sells products like air purifiers, fitness bands, VR headsets and power banks in India.

Xiaomi has invested in over 50 companies that design and manufacture products beyond its three core product categories — smartphones, smart TVs and smart routers — that forms the ‘Mi Ecosystem’.

These include products like smart electric rice cooker, smart suitcase, Ninebot (hoverboard), smart scales and drones, among others, in its portfolio.

In India, Xiaomi had last year led a USD 25 million funding round in Hungama.