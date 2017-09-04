Not Xiaomi Mi 5X, new handset will be from a fresh series entirely; Check out video and release date

Xiaomi in its ‘Global Launch 2017’ will unveil the new smartphone with dual-camera. (Source: Mi.com)

Xiaomi in its ‘Global Launch 2017’ will unveil the new smartphone with dual-camera. The launch is scheduled for September 5, at 12 noon. While there were initial speculations about it being Xiaomi Mi 5X, the company clarified that new handset will be from a new series entirely. People can visit Flipkart and Mi.com to check out the launch. The company has uploaded interactive videos of dual camera setup. In such video, users will see Leonardo Da Vinci walking around the room and can be seen troubled. Viewers will also find Mona Lisa sitting at the far end posing, which clearly indicates that it is the time when Da Vinci was sketching Mona Lisa. Da Vinci then looks at Mona Lisa to capture the perfect frame and starts to draw her. But he is not able to come up with the perfect background and eventually ruins the canvas by thrusting his brush into it. Looking at the scene Mona Lisa’s expression changes from a smile to terrified one. Then an idea strikes the Italian inventor and he comes up with the dual camera setup! He secretly clicks a picture of Mona Lisa and hence at last with the famous painting seen hanging on the wall tweets from Michaelangelo, Xiaomi and Rembrandt flow in asking him to reveal how did he sketch such an amazing picture.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 is expected to be launched on September 11. The much-awaited successor to Xiaomi’s bezel-less Mi MIX smartphone has surfaced online once again. The images were leaked on a Chinese website Weibo and gives a good idea of the size of the screen. According to the leaked image, it can be speculated that Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 will sport a big screen. The bezels are much thinner, with the display nearly touching the border. Also, the chin below the display is noticeably thinner compared to that on Mi MIX.