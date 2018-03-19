Xiaomi ‘mega’ sale tomorrow: How to buy Redmi 5, Mi TV 4, and Mi TV 4A

Xiaomi ‘mega’ sale on Tuesday will offer three products – Redmi 5, Mi TV 4, Mi TV 4A

Xiaomi is set to host its sale on Tuesday, March 20 where multiple products will be up for grabs. The Xiaomi ‘mega’ sale on Tuesday will see the sale of Xiaomi Redmi 5, Mi TV 4, and Mi TV 4A in India. All three Xiaomi products will be available to purchase across online and offline channels including Flipkart, Amazon, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores.

The Tuesday sale will be the first for Xiaomi Redmi 5 while both Mi TV models have gone up for sale in the past where the stock ran out within seconds. The Redmi 5 is too likely to go out of stock in a few seconds from the start of the sale, much like other Xiaomi products. However, to beat the rush and get yourself a device, you need to be really quick while booking one.

Xiaomi Redmi 5, Mi TV 4, Mi TV 4A Price and Offers in India

The Xiaomi Redmi 5 is priced at Rs 7,999 for the 2GB/ 32GB model, Rs 8,999 for the 3GB/ 32GB model, and Rs 10,999 for the 4GB/ 64GB variant. It will be available in Black, Gold, Rose Gold, and Lake Blue colour options on Amazon, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores, including other offline retailers. on the purchase of Redmi 5, you can get the Jio Football offer with a cashback worth Rs 2,200 and a 5 per cent discount on SBI credit cards on Amazon.in and Mi.com. The Xiaomi Mi TV 4 costs Rs 39,999 in India while the Mi TV 4A is available at Rs 13,999 for the 32-inch model and Rs 22,999 for the 43-inch model. Both the models will be available to buy via Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores. The Mi TV 4 comes with an offer where customers can get a free 3-month subscription to Sony Liv and Hungama Play worth Rs 619, a free Mi IR cable worth Rs 299, and free on-site installation service worth Rs 1,099.

Xiaomi Redmi 5, Mi TV 4, Mi TV 4A Features and Specifications

Last week, Xiaomi launched the much anticipated Redmi 5 in India. Targeting the budget segment, Xiaomi Redmi 5 is priced starting at Rs 7,999 for the base variant. The Redmi 5 bears specifications such as a 5.7-inch HD+ display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor paired with three RAM options – 2GB, 3GB, and 4GB. The storage options on the smartphone include – 16GB and 32GB with support for microSD card for expansion. The handset runs on MIUI 9 based on Android 7.0 Nougat. It has a 12-megapixel rear camera with an LED flash while the front camera is a 5-megapixel shooter with a selfie flash.

Coming to the Xiaomi Mi TV models, the Mi TV 4 was launched last month while the Mi TV 4A is a newer model that was launched earlier this month. The Xiaomi Mi TV 4 and Mi TV 4A run on PatchWall, an Android Marshmallow based platform developed by Xiaomi for televisions. The Mi TV 4 comes with 2GB of RAM while the Mi TV 4A packs 1GB of RAM. Both the models come with 8GB of onboard storage. The Mi TV 4 comes with a 55-inch 4K display while the Mi TV 4A comes in two – 32-inch and 43-inch – models where the former sports an HD Ready resolution and the latter has a full-HD (1080p) display. The Xiaomi Mi TV 4 also comes equipped with Dolby and DTS-HD audio along with support for HDR10 and HLG picture technology.