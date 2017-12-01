Xiaomi gives away Rs 500 crore gift to Mi phone users: How to avail offer benefit

Xiaomi plans to offer a Rs 1000 discount for the first five million units of the Redmi 5A.

Xiaomi has announced a Rs 500 crore gift to Mi Fans in India. On Thursday, the Chinese mobile maker launched the budget Redmi 5A smartphone in India, priced at Rs 5,999 and Rs 7,999. However, Xiaomi VP and India MD Manu Kumar Jain also announced some big offers on the smartphone. He said that Xiaomi is offering a total of Rs 500 crore discount on the Redmi 5A. This essentially means that there will be an offer for the buyers of the Xiaomi Redmi 5A. Xiaomi plans to offer a Rs 1000 discount for the first five million units of the Redmi 5A. Therefore, the Xiaomi Redmi 5A price in India is currently Rs 4,999 and Rs 6,999 based on the storage variants (2GB RAM, 16GB ROM and 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM).

The Xiaomi Redmi 5A will go on sale in India starting December 7 on Flipkart and Mi.com/in. Xiaomi says the phone will also be made available from the company’s offline retail partners, including Sangeetha, Poorvika, UniverCell and E-Zone, among others. Redmi 5A is a ‘Made in India’ smartphone. Meanwhile, Reliance Jio has also partnered with Xiaomi to offer the Chinese handset maker’s latest Redmi 5A at an effective price of Rs 3,999 and Rs 5,999. Under this partnership, called Better To Offer, consumers will get a cashback of Rs 1,000. However, to avail of the cash back, consumers will have to continuously recharge for 12 months with Jio’s special tariff offer of Rs 199 per month, which has also been introduced along with the smartphone. Under this offer, with a validity of 28 days, consumers will get 1GB data per day as well as free local and national calls.

Speaking of its specifications, Xiaomi Redmi 5A sports a 5-inch 720p HD display. It is powered by a quad-core Snapdragon 425 processor coupled with either 2GB RAM or 3GB RAM and either 16GB or 32GB storage. A microSD card slot is given for expandable storage. On the camera front, it gets a 13MP rear facing camera and 5-megapixel selfie shooter. It runs on Xiaomi’s native MIUI 9, which is based on Android 7.1 Nougat. It is further backed by a 3000mAh battery, which the company claims the phone will have a standby 8 days of battery life.

Xiaomi Redmi 5A was launched in China in October. The device is a successor to the Redmi 4A, which can be purchased for Rs 5,999 in the market. Redmi 5A isn’t different from the Redmi 4A, as both phones feature almost identical specifications and design. Xiaomi Redmi 5A has a metallic matte finish, and will be available in three colours: Dark grey, Gold and Rose gold.