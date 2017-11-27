Xiaomi cashback offer on Mi A1 and Redmi Note 4; how to use Paytm and avail discount

Xiaomi Cashback offer: Buy Mi A1, Redmi Note 4 using Paytm to get discount.

Xiaomi, in an attempt to further its presence in India, has announced cashback offers in its two smartphones. The Chinese mobile maker, in partnership with Paytm, has launched a discount on its mobiles. Under the new Paytm offer, Xiaomi is giving a Rs 300 cashback on purchase of two smartphones. The devices which you can buy under the deal, are Xiaomi Mi A1 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 4. Interested buyers will be able to buy the phones if they make the purchase using their Paytm accounts. The validity period of the Xiaomi-Paytm cashback offer is from November 27 (12:00 AM) to December 3 (11:59 PM).

In order to buy the Xiaomi Mi A1 or Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 and avail the cashback, users will have to make a minimum transaction of Rs 7,000. However, in case of a partial refund, cashback will be rolled back in same proportionate amount. The Paytm cashback deal on Xiaomi phones is valid for 1 time per user during the offer period. The Rs 300 cashback will be credited in the user’s Paytm wallet within 24 hours once the transaction is completed. It should be noted that the cashback will be cancelled in case of full refund or cancellation of the order. The Paytm offer is available on the company’s website, ‘mi.com/in’, its mobile site ‘mobile.mi.com/in’, as well as on Mi Store app. In order to use the application, users must be user must be on Mi Store app version 2.7.1 or above. Notably, no coupon code is required to avail the offer.

Xiaomi had launched the Mi A1 smartphone in India in September 2017. The smartphone comes with stock Android and a dual camera setup. The Mi A1 runs Google’s Android One, which is a lite version of the operating system. There is no Xiaomi skin on top. The phone has a 5.5-inch FHD display, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, 3080mAh battery, and a fingerprint scanner. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 625 processor along with Adreno 506 graphics 650MHz. On the camera front, the Mi A1 has a wide-angle lens of 12MP, 1.25μm, and f/2.2, and a telephoto lens of 12MP, 1.0 μm, and f/2.6. There is a 5MP selfie shooter. The smartphone comes in only one storage variant. The Xiaomi Redmi Mi A1 is priced at Rs 14,999.

Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 was launch in India in January this year. The company is expected to launch the Redmi Note 5 soon. However, the Redmi Note 4 is a solid smartphone and according to reports, it is the most popular mobile in India. It comes with a powerful 4100mAh battery, 4GB RAM, and Snapdragon 625 processor. The Redmi Note 4 has a premium metal body and comes with a 13MP CMOS rear camera. The 4GB RAM variant of the phone is available at Rs 12,999. Meanwhile, the 2GB RAM and 3GB RAM models of the Redmi Note 4 has been priced at Rs 9,999 and Rs 10,999 in India.