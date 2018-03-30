Xiaomi ‘big’ sale today at 12 pm: Redmi 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi TV models, and more

The sale will begin at 12 pm on Amazon, Flipkart, and Mi.com

Xiaomi will host sales of multiple devices across online and offline channels at 12 pm today, March 30. In the smartphones department, the Xiaomi Redmi 5, Redmi Note 5, and Redmi Note 5 Pro will be available to buy in the sale, while the Xiaomi Mi TV 4 and Mi TV 4A will too be up for grabs. All of the above mentioned Xiaomi products were launched in India this year and have seen sold-out sales previously online.

Redmi 5, Redmi Note 5, and Redmi Note 5 Pro Price in India

The Xiaomi Redmi 5 is priced at Rs 7,999 for the 2GB RAM/ 16GB storage model, Rs 8,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant, and Rs 10,999 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage model. While the first two RAM and storage models will go for sale, the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant won’t be available today. The Redmi 5 will be available today only via Amazon, while the Mi.com sale will be conducted on April 5. It will be available in Lake Blue, Gold, Rose Gold, and Black colour options. The Redmi 5 purchase will be sweetened for the buyers with cashback offer of Rs 2,200 and 100GB additional 4G data for Jio subscribers and 90 per cent off (up to Rs 400) on Kindle e-books.

The Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro will also be available to buy today. The Redmi Note 5 costs Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage model while the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant costs Rs 11,999. On the other hand, the Redmi Note 5 Pro will be available at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage while the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage model will cost Rs 16,999. The colour options for both the smartphones are – Black, Gold, Rose Gold, and Lake Blue. Both the smartphones will be available via Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores across the country. Jio subscribers can avail Rs 2,200 cashback amount and ‘Double Data’ on the purchase of the smartphone. Flipkart is also offering No Cost EMI option on the purchases made via HDFC credit cards.

It is worth mentioning that Xiaomi recently suspended the Cash on Delivery payment option for the smartphones in wake of eliminating fraud reseling of devices, so the customers will be required to prepay for the smartphones using credit, debit cards, netbanking, Amazon Pay for Redmi 5.

Mi TV 4, Mi TV 4A Price in India

Coming to the Mi TV 4 and Mi TV 4A, the former costs Rs 39,999 for the 55-inch variant while the latter comes in two sizes – 32-inch model costs Rs 13,999 while the 43-inch variant is priced at Rs 22,999. Both the Mi TV models will be available via Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores. On making the purchase via Mi.com, the buyers will get free installation, free Mi IR cable, and subscription to three months of Sony Liv and Hungama Play services. The Cash on Delivery options is applicable on the Mi TV models.