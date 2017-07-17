Xiaomi 5X with 6GB RAM may be first smartphone under new Lanmi brand; launch expected on July 26

The price of the Xiaomi 5X has been speculated to be around CNY 1999, which comes around Rs 20,000 in Indian currency. (Image: MyDriver)

Xiaomi is expected to unveil its new sub-brand under the name ‘Lanmi’, and according to a new leak, the first smartphone it will launch can be named as Xiaomi 5X. The upcoming mid range smartphone has been leaked online. A Chinese website called MyDrivers has posted a poster along with most of the specifications and features. According to the report which was posted online today, the Xiaomi 5X will come with a display screen of 5.5 inches and powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor. The device is expected to have 4GB of RAM. Earlier, it was expected that the new smartphone would come with the Snapdragon 660. Earlier rumours had also suggested that the Chinese manufacturer will launch a new phone under its new brand with the name, Xiaomi X1 or Lanmi X1. If the leaked poster is to be believed, there are a lot of features to be talked about, but since the image looks like an ad, we cannot confirm the accuracy of the same.

Meanwhile, MyDrivers has claimed that the new Xiaomi device will come in many variants and it has posted details about the basic model of Xiaomi 5X. However, the report has said that the Xiaomi device, in its premium variant will include the Snapdragon 660 chipset and will have 6GB of RAM. When it comes to the internal storage, the phone is expected to have a 64GB capacity. There is no information on whether there will be an option of expandable memory. In terms of camera, the Xiaomi 5X can have a rear dual camera setup containing two 12MP sensors (a Sony IMX386 sensor and a Samsung S5k3m3 sensor). Also, there will be a 16MP selfie camera. The Xiaomi 5X will run the Android 7.1.1 Nougat layered with MIUI 9 on top, according to the report. Chinese MyDriver has said that the Xiaomi 5X will be launched on July 26.

The price of the Xiaomi 5X has been speculated to be around CNY 1999, which comes around Rs 20,000 in Indian currency. While these are just rumours, one can see that the smartphone is a decent device and can be a hit in the Indian market because of its price range. Whether the phone will launch in India, remains to be seen. We can expect more information if Xiaomi decides to reveal the device in the coming week.

Xiaomi’s new sub-brand is aiming to give tough competition to other players in the market, especially Oppo and Vivo. These two phone makers have a relatively strong presence in the offline market, especially in China. Meanwhile, Xiaomi will announce the Mi Max 2 in India tomorrow (July 18). The company has already teased the smartphone on its social media channels. The successor to the Mi Max has a massive display and battery. It is expected to be priced in the vicinity of Rs 17,999.