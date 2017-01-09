Xander XA-333 Stealth Speaker: Priced at Rs 8,999, this is a great-sounding multimedia speaker

The test unit sent across to us for a review was easy to install. At first appearance, the Stealth multimedia speaker system will impress you with its classy, sleek design.

Modern technology is all about convenience—and you can’t get much more convenient than being able to take your music with you on the go, courtesy Bluetooth speakers. However, there are still many people around, although the numbers are fast dwindling, who prefer to listen to music on their traditional speakers with wooden cabinets, grills and an elaborate set-up. Now, imagine if such systems are able to stream music wirelessly from a mobile phone, laptop or tablet. Homegrown Xander Audios has debuted a Bluetooth speaker system called Stealth, that might look like a audio system from the 90s but is beefed up with the latest features. It retails for R8,999. Let us check out its performance.

The test unit sent across to us for a review was easy to install. At first appearance, the Stealth multimedia speaker system will impress you with its classy, sleek design. It can be used horizontally or vertically. The Stealth comes equipped with seamless connectivity capabilities with all mobile devices via Bluetooth, USB, SD Card, Aux port and FM radio. You can set individual sound settings via a full function remote. The best part is that Xander Audios has given full individual control for both treble and bass settings on the remote control. This is a new capability for this category and will be a huge attraction for the serious music lover.

Company officials inform that the Stealth works on a SMPS solution instead of a standard transformer. Some of the advantages of this are the enhanced capability to handle a wide spectrum of voltage, which is very relevant to the Indian context, and stable sound and bass at high volumes over a longer period of playback.

Probing the innards, there is a 6.5-inch front throw woofer accompanied by a set of mid-range and tweeter set; this does justice to a full range of frequencies. There are tweeters for high frequencies, mid-range for vocals, instruments and a solid bass, with the massive 6.5-inch woofer. The point I am trying to make is this: whether with rock classics or the more fine classical Hindi ghazals, the Stealth will impress the user.

While the Stealth is Bluetooth in nature, you can even attach it to any TV via standard Aux wires and transform your sound experience. Moreover, with the quality of games getting more sophisticated, they need additional sound capabilities to enjoy the complete experience. Here again, the Stealth can be attached via Bluetooth or Aux to any device to enhance the gaming experience.

Unlike other hardware which need installing, with the Stealth you simply place it up to five metres from the source device (where your music is stored) and press play. That means you can play music from your mobile, computer or MP3 player via this speaker—ideal if you are having a party, in the garden or on the beach.

The Stealth’s Bluetooth technology is pretty efficient; you can stream music at ultra-fast speeds, so you get to enjoy uninterrupted music from the moment you press play—no matter how big the sound file. I configured it to my wife’s iPhone 6 Plus, plugged in the speaker to a power source and waited for the magic to begin. This compact speaker delivers high quality music with crystal clear sound. It conveys every sonic nuance of the original recording.

In summary, the Stealth is a great-sounding multimedia speaker with decent bass and good detail. If you are looking for a good portable audio solution for your home, the Stealth speaker from Xander Audios can be a good option.

A perfect solution for all your party needs —both indoors as well as outdoors.

Estimated street price: Rs 8,999