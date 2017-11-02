X-Mini Xoundbar priced at Rs 4990 is a good buy for the buck; here is how

The X-mini Xoundbar speaker appears to be a good buy for the buck.

Great sound was once associated with large speakers that took up most of the space in our living rooms, thus making them a passion not everyone could follow. But things have changed and how. I am now holding in my left palm a small box not bigger than a mouth organ, producing sound that in no way corresponds to its size. This is the X-mini Xoundbar. Small Bluetooth speakers are nothing new. Speakers the size of golf balls with loud audio have been popular with smartphone users for a while now. But most of these miniature speakers sound horrible and being loud is their only audio capability. But the X-Mini Xoundbar is clearly different. The sound here is clear and rich. You don’t get the feeling that a lot of things are happening at the same time, on top of each other. This sort of bunching of tracks is otherwise common on smaller speakers. The audio quality of the Xoundbar is good enough for you to enjoy a Gulzar ghazal after listening to his baritone voice before.

It is good enough for you to jive to a Stevie Wonder classic and trigger a small party with something stronger. The best thing about the Xoundbar is that the sound is two sided and not front facing alone. This means you have to stand it up for best effect. At higher volumes there is a bit of noise and static, but then the size and price will impose limitations of their own. Overall, the sound is a bit tinny, which might not appeal to all.

On the design side it comes with a cluster of buttons on top for power/pairing, play/pause and volume up and down. There is an LED light on the body to indicate if the battery is down. The micro-USB on the back helps it charge. Also, the speaker lets you take calls with ease and the quality is good on both sides. The X-Mini Xoundbar could be the best sounding Bluetooth speaker in this size; after all, its hard to find something this small. Buy this if you need a speaker to slip inside your office bag to take a call with a group and listen to some music while travelling. Not a bad buy, especially if you are able find a discounted rate online.

Estimated street price: Rs 4,990