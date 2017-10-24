Wow! Samsung Galaxy Note 8 distributed to 200 lucky flight passengers for free; watch video

Passengers were amused and happy to receive the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 for free.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 seems to have done a great job at erasing the Galaxy Note 7 debacle. Following a string of complaints from all over the world regarding the Galaxy Note 7 catching fire, Samsung had made amends by thoroughly investigating the matter. After announcing several safety measures, Samsung had decided to launch a few flagship devices: Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, and the Galaxy Note 8. According to several reports, the company was able to sell a decent number of phones in the S8 series and there is already a huge anticipation regarding the Note 8. In fact, Samsung recently announced that the pre-order for the Galaxy Note 8 is the fastest for any Note device ever.

In a first of its kind promotion, Samsung found out a unique way to define its success. Samsung handed out the Galaxy Note 8 smartphone to 200 lucky passengers in a flight in Spain. On an A Coruna bound plane from Madrid, the company distributed the device for free along with the text: “(translated) A year ago we asked you to turn it off, we welcome you today on board”, CNET reported. In this ad, Samsung clearly reminds the users of the time when the Galaxy Note 7 was banned in flights in several countries. While the text is a close translation from Spanish, the message seems to be a tongue in cheek reminder of a mistake the company wants the users to forget.

As far as the passengers on the plane are concerned, most of them seemed to be amused and happy to receive the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 for free. It is not every day that you are lucky enough to get a $1,000 as a gift. This is a great move by the company as it wants buyers to be less wary of the Note 7, which was considered dangerous to be carried on planes.

Watch the video here:



Samsung had launched the Galaxy Note 8 a few months ago and came to India recently. The Galaxy Note 8 price in India is Rs 67,900. During the launch, the company reiterated the fact that the device is totally safe to use, and this promotion appears to be in line with such attempts.