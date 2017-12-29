Slowing iPhone? Worry no more; Apple offers discounted battery replacement, with apologies

The latest message was released by the company after facing at least five lawsuits by the users of the iPhone who accused the company of breaking their trust.

Not only the US, even Indian customers are now eligible to claim discounts on the iPhone 6 battery replacements. Apple on Friday promised its customers in the US to reduce the price of an out-of-warranty iPhone battery replacement by $50 — from $79 to $29 — for anyone with an iPhone 6 or later whose battery needs to be replaced, starting in late January and available worldwide through December 2018. Now what applies to the US customers, goes same for their Indian peers as well, two media houses separately confirmed the reports. It will cost nearly Rs 2,000 (excluding taxes) to get a battery of iPhone 6 or later replaced by Apple’s service partners in India. Earlier, Apple’s third-partner service partners in the country were charging nearly Rs 6,000 a piece. The present cost is even less than half of what was charged before.

Apple has apologised to its customers in a letter posted on its website saying, “We’ve been hearing feedback from our customers about the way we handle performance for iPhones with older batteries and how we have communicated that process. We know that some of you feel Apple has let you down. We apologize. There’s been a lot of misunderstanding about this issue, so we would like to clarify and let you know about some changes we’re making.”

The latest message was released by the company after facing at least five lawsuits by the users of the iPhone who accused the company of breaking their trust.The Apple has responded saying, “First and foremost, we have never — and would never — do anything to intentionally shorten the life of any Apple product, or degrade the user experience to drive customer upgrades. Our goal has always been to create products that our customers love, and making iPhones last as long as possible is an important part of that.”The company also informed its customers that early in 2018, it will issue an iOS software update with new features that give users more visibility into the health of their iPhone’s battery, so they can see for themselves if its condition is affecting performance. Apple said its team is working on ways to make the user experience even better, including improving how to manage performance and avoid unexpected shutdowns as batteries age.