Worried about Cambridge Analytica like data breach via Facebook? Check apps having access to your FB profile

Facebook. (Reuters)

Mark Zuckerberg owned Facebook has recently found itself in the middle of the soup following the report of the data breach by UK-based Cambridge Analytica. Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday broke silence over the data breach and said: “In 2007, we launched the Facebook Platform with the vision that more apps should be social. Your calendar should be able to show your friends’ birthdays, your maps should show where your friends live, and your address book should show their pictures. To do this, we enabled people to log into apps and share who their friends were and some information about them.”

Zuckerberg added that in 2013, a Cambridge University researcher named Aleksandr Kogan created a personality quiz app and Kogan using this app took the data. He further said that they will look investigate into the matter.

Meanwhile, here is how to check apps that have access to your Facebook account and how to delete it:

Step 1: Visit official Facebook website.

Step 2: Log in to your profile and click on the arrow on ‘top right corner’.

Step 3: Click on Settings.

Step 4: Look for the Apps button on the menu on the left-hand side.

Step 5: The page will tell the user how many other apps have access to all or some Facebook data.

Step 6: Once you have seen the page check for what is useful to you and what is not.

Zuckerberg in his post said: “In the next month, we will show everyone a tool at the top of your News Feed with the apps you’ve used and an easy way to revoke those apps’ permissions to your data. We already have a tool to do this in your privacy settings, and now we will put this tool at the top of your News Feed to make sure everyone sees it.”