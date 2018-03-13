World’s smallest PC ‘LIVA Q’ now in India

he device also allows one to stay connected with dual network options. (Photo source: Website)

Taiwan-based electronics major Elitegroup Computer Systems (ECS) on Tuesday brought what is touted as the world’s smallest Windows-based mini-PC called “LIVA Q” to India. Priced at Rs 15,500 (sans taxes), the pocket-sized device features the latest Intel Apollo Lake SOC processors along with 4GB RAM and 32GB eMMC storage and HDMI 2.0. It runs Windows 10 operating system (OS). On the storage front, it houses a MicroSD card slot that supports up to 128GB storage, the company claimed.

“Carrying on the ‘LIVA’ legacy forward, we announce ‘LIVA Q’ as the smallest palm-sized pocket PC available in the market today,” Rajshekhar Bhatt, Country Manager at Elitegroup Computer Systems, said in a statement. The device also allows one to stay connected with dual network options. The device is available through authorised ECS partners, other reseller channels and e-commerce portals.