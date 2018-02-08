World’s 1st humanoid robot Sophia is coming to India – Here is your chance to meet her in Hyderabad; all details here

Sophia, the first humanoid robot, who has received citizenship from Saudi Arabia, is expected to make her second visit to India in this month.

Sophia, the first humanoid robot, who has received citizenship from Saudi Arabia, is expected to make her second visit to India in this month. Sophia will attend the World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) which is expected to take place in Hyderabad from February 19 to February 21. Along with Sophia the robot, badminton player Pulela Gopichand, Yogi Jaggi Vasudev Sadhguru, Shyamal Mukherjee, Chairman at PwC India and Shantanu Narayen, Adobe Systems are likely to grace the event. More than 150 global leaders are likely to show up for the event.

WCIT will be happening in India for the first. This will be the 22nd edition of the World Congress on Information Technology. While speaking to media, Suman Reddy, the Hyderabad Ambassador of WCIT talked about Sophia is one of the speakers at the event.Reddy also said Sophia along with (its) inventor are going to be here for WCIT.

Sophia’s looks are strikingly similar to British actress Audrey Hepburn. Sophia was created by Hanson Robotics which is based in Hong Kong. The main aim to create Sophia was to help elderly people and assist at large gatherings in the park or at major events. Sophia the robot is fitted with cameras and microphones which work with the AI software that allows her to make eye-contact, recognise people and even speak to them. Sophia expression of emotions is limited to only one – that is happiness.

WCIT-NILF 2018 will see more than 50 sessions that will cover topics such as AI, blockchain, experience age, innovation, new globalisation and future of work. Other than the top officials from various global companies, the Prime Ministers of Sri Lankan and Armenia are likely to attend the event. It was in November 2017, when Sophia made her first trip to India. She was in Mumbai for the TechFest at the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology.

On the occasion, K. T. Rama Rao, Cabinet Minister for IT E&C from Telangana said that they are delighted to partner with NASSCOM and WITSA to host two premier global technology events – WCIT and NILF at Hyderabad.